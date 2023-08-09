Telangana NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registrations for MQ Seats Commence, Get Direct Link to Register Here

Telangana NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The KNR University of Health Sciences, Telangana has started the counselling registration process for the Telangana NEET PG 2023 for the candidates who want to get admission into MD, MS, MDS programmes through management quota seats in private medical and dental colleges. Medical aspirants can apply for counselling through the official website - pvttspgmed.tsche.in.

As per the released notification, candidates can fill out the registration form and upload their scanned certificates by August 16, 2023 (till 5 pm). They need to make the online payment of Rs 6,300 as a registration and verification fee at the time of registration. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to get themselves registered for the Telangana NEET PG 2023 counselling.

Telangana NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registrations for MQ seats - Direct Link (Click Here)

Telangana NEET PG 2023 Counselling Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Telangana NEET PG 2023 counselling registrations for MQ seats in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to fill out the online registration form August 16 (till 5 pm) Date of release of provisional final merit list of applied candidates after verification of uploaded certificates To be notified later Schedule of exercising web options To be notified later Commencement of classes To be notified later Closure of admission As notified by NMC/MCI

How to fill out the Telangana NEET PG 2023 counselling registration form online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for the Telangana NEET PG counselling for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - pvttspgmed.tsche.in

Step 2: Click on the candidate's registration and fill out the details as required

Step 3: Make the payment of the prescribed fee

Step 4: Upload all the valid documents in the given format

Step 5: Download the Telangana NEET PG counselling registration form 2023 for future use

