CGSOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022 Application Submission Deadline Extended till 30th June, Apply at cgsos.co.in

CGSOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022 Application Date Extended: Even as board exam results season continues, the CGSOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022 application dates have been extended by the board. As per the latest update, the Chattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has decided to extend the CGSOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022 application dates until 30th June 2022. This means that all students who are due to appear for the CGSOS high school and higher secondary school exams need to complete the application process for the same by Thursday. Following the application process, CGSOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022 application fee can be paid by the candidates in the next 15-days i.e., between 1st to 15th July 2022.

Official Notification Confirms Extension in CGSOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022 Application Dates

To confirm the development regarding extension in the CGSOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022 Application Dates, the board has released an official notification which is available on the website. The notice reads "To appear in Highschool / Higher Secondary Examination conducted by Chhattisgarh State Open School, Raipur in September 2022, the last date of admission with the fee is extended till 30-6-2022.” The statement further adds that the CGSOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022 application fee of Rs 500/- is to be paid by the students in the next 15 days. Candidates can go through the detailed notification via the link provided below:

CGSOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022 Application Date Extended - Read Official Notification Here

CGSOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022 to be held in Sept

The CGSOS 10th, 12th Exam 2022 for which the application process is currently underway, will be held in Sept 2022. The exam will be held for all the students who have completed the application process and paid the requisite application fee for the same before the deadline. Candidates should note that for CGSOS High School Exam 2022, only those candidates who have attained the age of 14 years before 31st July 2022 will be eligible to appear for the exam. On the other hand, for Higher Secondary or CGSOS 12th Class Exam 2022, any candidate who has appeared and cleared the High School Exam on or before 2022 will be eligible to appear. Complete details about eligibility norms and other details can be found in the official notification.

