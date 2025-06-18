Chhattisgarh School Timings Changed Due to Rising Temperature and Heatwave

Chhattisgarh Changed School Timings: Chhattisgarh has modified school timings for a precautionary measure due to the heat waves noticed across various areas of the state. The School Education Department has issued orders stating its directive to all government schools and private schools to operate between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. only on June 17 to June 21, 2025. School hours will resume normal operations on June 23.
To help protect students from the severe afternoon heat, we have changed the school day. To help prevent heat issues, parents and guardians should make sure if students go to school, they go on their new morning schedule.
CM Launches Quality Education Campaign
Through a message on his X account, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reiterated the state’s mission of attaining 100% literacy and zero dropout by Class 12 as per the National Education Policy 2020.
The Chief Minister also launched "Mukhyamantri Shiksha Gunvatta Abhiyan" (Chief Minister's Education Quality Campaign) as a state-level campaign to improve the quality and learning outcomes in the state's government schools.
Shala Pravesh Utsav 2025
While it is scorching hot outside, the new academic session kicked off on June 16 by celebrating the "Shala Pravesh Utsav" (School Admission Festival). Schools across Chhattisgarh welcomed students and parents with sweets, tilak, and happy events.
In Raipur, teachers greeted students with traditional tilaks and sweets. Similar celebrations were held across the state in Bilaspur, Jagdalpur, Raigarh, Durg, and Bhilai to embrace the spirit of the festival.
Future Enrollment Events in Raipur
Raipur District Education Officer Vijay Khandelwal noted: "The Utsav will continue with events at the block level on June 18 and the District event on June 20, at a Girls' School. The Utsav is part of the State's agenda to promote enrollment and ensure every child is included".
Related Stories
Every School in Chhattisgarh Now Has a Teacher
In a watershed moment in education policy, the Chhattisgarh government has ensured that every school has at least one teacher. Prior to this reform there were 212 primary schools and 48 pre-secondary schools that did not have teachers, and more than 7000 schools had only one teacher. As a result of streamlining and rationalising:
-
Every school has at least one teacher.
-
166 under-performing schools have been merged.
-
Schools with zero students are under review.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation