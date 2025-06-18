Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Chhattisgarh School Timings Changed Due to Rising Temperature and Heatwave

Chhattisgarh has revised school timings to 7-11 AM from June 17-21 due to heatwaves. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched a "Quality Education Campaign" aiming for 100% literacy. The "Shala Pravesh Utsav" welcomed students for the new academic session, and a significant reform ensures every school in Chhattisgarh now has at least one teacher.


Jul 23, 2025, 14:39 IST
Chhattisgarh School Timings Changed Due To Heatwave
Chhattisgarh Changed School Timings: Chhattisgarh has modified school timings for a precautionary measure due to the heat waves noticed across various areas of the state. The School Education Department has issued orders stating its directive to all government schools and private schools to operate between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. only on June 17 to June 21, 2025. School hours will resume normal operations on June 23.

To help protect students from the severe afternoon heat, we have changed the school day. To help prevent heat issues, parents and guardians should make sure if students go to school, they go on their new morning schedule.

CM Launches Quality Education Campaign

Through a message on his X account, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reiterated the state’s mission of attaining 100% literacy and zero dropout by Class 12 as per the National Education Policy 2020.

The Chief Minister also launched "Mukhyamantri Shiksha Gunvatta Abhiyan" (Chief Minister's Education Quality Campaign) as a state-level campaign to improve the quality and learning outcomes in the state's government schools.

Shala Pravesh Utsav 2025 

While it is scorching hot outside, the new academic session kicked off on June 16 by celebrating the "Shala Pravesh Utsav" (School Admission Festival). Schools across Chhattisgarh welcomed students and parents with sweets, tilak, and happy events. 

In Raipur, teachers greeted students with traditional tilaks and sweets. Similar celebrations were held across the state in Bilaspur, Jagdalpur, Raigarh, Durg, and Bhilai to embrace the spirit of the festival. 

Future Enrollment Events in Raipur 

Raipur District Education Officer Vijay Khandelwal noted: "The Utsav will continue with events at the block level on June 18 and the District event on June 20, at a Girls' School. The Utsav is part of the State's agenda to promote enrollment and ensure every child is included".

Every School in Chhattisgarh Now Has a Teacher

In a watershed moment in education policy, the Chhattisgarh government has ensured that every school has at least one teacher. Prior to this reform there were 212 primary schools and 48 pre-secondary schools that did not have teachers, and more than 7000 schools had only one teacher. As a result of streamlining and rationalising:

  • Every school has at least one teacher.

  • 166 under-performing schools have been merged.

  • Schools with zero students are under review.

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication.

