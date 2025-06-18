Chhattisgarh School Timings Changed Due to Rising Temperature and Heatwave

Chhattisgarh Changed School Timings: Chhattisgarh has modified school timings for a precautionary measure due to the heat waves noticed across various areas of the state. The School Education Department has issued orders stating its directive to all government schools and private schools to operate between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. only on June 17 to June 21, 2025. School hours will resume normal operations on June 23.

To help protect students from the severe afternoon heat, we have changed the school day. To help prevent heat issues, parents and guardians should make sure if students go to school, they go on their new morning schedule.

CM Launches Quality Education Campaign

Through a message on his X account, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reiterated the state’s mission of attaining 100% literacy and zero dropout by Class 12 as per the National Education Policy 2020.