CLAT Admit Card 2024 Expected Soon At consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Check Hall Ticket Details Here

CLAT Admit Card 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities will be releasing the CLAT 2024 admit card soon. Eligible candidates who have completed the CLAT 2024 registration process will be issued their admit cards for the law entrance exam in the coming weeks. A notification regarding the release of the CLAT 2024 admit card will be made on the official website.

The CLAT 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023. Candidates were required to complete the CLAT 2024 registration and application process by November 10, 2023. Students were also provided a window to make necessary changes in their CLAT 2024 applications. The last date for students to make the changes in the CLAT 2023 applications was November 12, 2023.

CLAT 2024 hall ticket will be available for download on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also keep visiting this page for the latest updates on the release of the CLAT 2024 admit card.

How to Download CLAT 2024 Admit Card

The hall ticket for the CLAT 2024 exam will be available in the online mode. To download the admit card candidates are required to visit the official website and log in using their login credentials. Follow the steps provided below to download the CLAT admit card 2024.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2024

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2024 login link

Step 3: Login using the mobile number and password

Step 4: Click on the CLAT 2024 admit card link

Step 5: Download the CLAT hall ticket for further reference

Details Mentioned on the CLAT 2024 Admit Card

The hall ticket for the CLAT 2024 exams will be available online. Students appearing for the exams must note that the admit card is a mandatory documents that has to be carried by students appearing for the exams. The CLAT 2024 admit card will contain the following details

Candidate name and roll number

Registration number

Name of exam

Exam date and schedule

Exam centre name and address

Reporting time to exam centre

