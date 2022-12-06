CLAT Admit Card 2023 Today: Check Steps to download, Exam Details Here

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will be releasing the CLAT 2023 Admit Card Today. According to the official schedule released, the CLAT 2023 Admit Card will be released on December 6, 2022. The CLAT 2023 Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by students appearing for the exams.

CLAT 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022. Students who will be appearing for the CLAT 2023 exams must download their admit card through the link available on the official website. To download the CLAT 2023 Admit Card candidates are required to visit the website and login using the Login ID and Password.

When downloading the CLAT 2023 Admit Card, candidates are advised to cross-check all the details mentioned on the CLAT 2023 Admit Card. the CLAT 2023 Admit Card will be available for download on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the CLAT 2023 Admit Card link which will be available on this page to download the CLAT 2023 Admit Card.

CLAT 2023 Admit Card (Link Available Soon)

How to download CLAT 2023 Admit Card

The CLAT 2023 Admit Card will be available to the students in the online mode only. Those candidates who have registered for the CLAT UG, PG entrance exam 2023 will be able to download the CLAT 2023 Admit Card through the link provided on the official website. Follow the steps provided here to download the CLAT 2023 Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the CLAT official website

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2023 Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the CLAT 2023 Login credentials

Step 4: The CLAT 2023 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CLAT 2023 Admit Card for further reference

Important Point on CLAT 2023 Admit Card

The CLAT 2023 Exam is conducted for a duration of two hours where candidates are required to answer 150 questions from subjects like English, legal, logical reasoning, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, and Maths. The CLAT LLM exam will have 120 questions on various topics of Law.

The CLAT 2023 Admit Card has to be carried by the students appearing for the CLAT 2023 exam. The CLAT 2023 Admit Card will contain the details such as the Candidate's Name and Roll Number, Name of Examination, Exam Centre Name and Address, Schedule of Exam, Reporting Time to Exam Centre, and Instructions for Exam Day.

Those appearing for the CLAT 2023 exam also need to carry along with them a Valid Photo ID card which has to be shown at the exam centre.

Candidates are advised to go through the instructions provided on the admit card carefully.

