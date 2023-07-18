COMEDK 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

COMEDK Round 1 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will announce the COMEDK Round 1 seat allotment result today, July 18, 2023. According to the notification available on the website, the COMEDK round 1 allotment result will be made live at 2 pm. Candidates who cleared the COMEDK entrance exam and applied for the allotment process can visit the official website and check the seat allotment result.

Going by the schedule, the decision-making and fee payment after the allotment result is announced will be available from July 18 to 20, 2023. Candidates allotted seats as per their choice can complete the reporting to the allotted colleges until July 22, 2023.

COMEDK round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official website - comedk.org. A direct link for candidates to check their allotment will also be available on this page as soon as the results are announced online.

COMEDK 2023 - Link to be Available Soon

How to Check COMEDK Round 1 Allotment Result

According to the official notification, the COMEDK round 1 allotment result will be available at 2 pm today. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can check the result through the link available online. Follow the steps given here to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website for COMEDK

Step 2: Click on the round 1 allotment result

Step 3: Enter the application number and password in the login link

Step 4: The round 1 allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the COMEDK round 1 allotment result for further reference

What After COMEDK Round 1 Allotment

After the COMEDK round 1 allotment result is declared, candidates who are allotted seats in the first round will have to first decide on whether to accept or continue with the allotment process. Those satisfied with their allotment can visit the college and complete the admission procedure.

Candidates who wish to cancel their allotment can do so during the cancellation period from July 18 to 22, 2023. Those who have been allotted seats in the first round can also cancel their allotment during the round 2 seat allocation.

Also Read: TNDALU 3-year LLB admission 2023 registration starts, apply at tndalu.ac.in