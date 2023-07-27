COMEDK Counselling 2023 Round 2 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; Check Schedule

  1. Home
COMEDK counselling round 2 phase 1 result will be out tomorrow, July 28, 2023, at 2:00 PM. Candidates who participated in the counselling process will be able to check seat allotment results on the official website: comedk.org by entering the login information.

Jul 27, 2023
COMEDK Counselling 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will declare the COMEDK counselling round 2 phase 1 result tomorrow: July 28, 2023, at 2:00 PM. Candidates who participated in the counselling process will be able to check seat allotment results on the official website: comedk.org by entering the login information.

According to the official schedule, the decision-making/confirmation of choice on allotted seat and fee payment online for (KKR category only) can be done between July 28 to 31, 2023 up to 4:00 PM by shortlisted candidates. Afterward, they have to report to the allocated colleges before the last date. 

COMEDK Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Check out the important events below:

Events

Date

Provision to change/edit preferences in choice filling form

July 25 (11:00 AM) to 26, 2023 (8:00 PM)

Publication of Round 2 Phase 1 Allotment Result (KKR Category only)

July 28,  2023 (2.:00 PM)

Decision Making/Confirmation of choice on allotted seat and fee payment 

July 28, 2023 (2:00 PM) to 31, 2023 (4.00 PM)

Reporting to allotted Colleges (only for Accept and Freeze along with Online Printout of allotment letter and fee receipt 

July 28 (2:00 PM) to August 1, 2023 (5:00 PM)

COMEDK Counselling 2023: Steps to Check Round 2 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result

Candidates can follow the below steps to access seat allocation:

Step 1: Visit the official website: comedk.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Round 2 Phase 1 allotment result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and submit

Step 4: The COMEDK counselling 2023 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
