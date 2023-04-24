COMEDK UGET 2023 Registration Ends Today at comedk.org, Check Steps to Apply Here

COMEDK UGET 2023 Registrations: As per the recent updates, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will close the registration process for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) today, April 24, 2023, in online mode. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the COMEDK UGET 2023 exams can register themselves through the official website- comedk.org.

As per the schedule, the examination authority will conduct the entrance exam on May 28, 2023. Candidates appearing for the COMEDK UGET 2023 to get admission into various engineering and architecture programmes can submit their applications by today, April 24, 2023, till 4.30 pm.

COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam Fee

Candidates are required to make a payment of Rs 1,800 as an application fee. Those who are applying for both UGET and UNIGAUGE will have to pay Rs 2,950 along with the convenience charge/fee. They can also click on the direct link given below to complete the registrations.

COMEDK UGET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link

How to fill out the COMEDK UGET 2023 registration form?

Candidates who are appearing for COMEDK UGET 2023 examinations can follow the steps that are mentioned below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Go to the official website of COMEDK i.e. comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the direct COMEDK UGET 2023 registration link

Step 3: After this, click on new registration and fill out all the required details as asked

Step 4: Login using the required credentials such as user id and password

Step 5: Now, enter all the necessary details as mentioned in the COMEDK UGET application form 2023

Step 6: Upload all the valid documents and make the online payment of the prescribed fees

Step 7: Cross-check the entire application form and then click on the final submit button

Step 8: Print a hard copy of the COMEDK UGET 2023 registration form for future use

COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam Details

As per the details provided in the information brochure, the COMEDK UGET exam will be conducted in two sessions i.e. morning and afternoon. The morning session exam will start from 9 am to 12 pm, and the afternoon session exam will be held between 2 pm to 5 pm respectively.

Also Read: Assam Schools Closed Today Due to Severe Thunderstorms Hit Tinsukia District, Check Details Here