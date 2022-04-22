COVID in Delhi Schools: Govt issues new SOPs, Separate Quarantine Room, no sharing of lunch, books Allowed

COVID in Delhi Schools: With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi and few positive cases being found on school campuses, the Delhi Government issued fresh SOPs and guidelines to check infection among the students. The Delhi Government’s release of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) comes even as demand for the closure of schools in the national capital continues from some parents and students. The new COVID-19 SOPs issued by Delhi Government have prescribed the setting up of an independent Quarantine room for symptomatic students and no sharing of lunch, books or stationery items among the students.

Delhi government issues Standard Operating Procedure to prevent the spread of COVID19 in schools



SOPs to be followed- Quarantine room to be available at schools; Teachers will daily ask the students about Covid related symptoms in students and their family members pic.twitter.com/cToYRADhY3 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

In addition to this, the Arvind Kejriwal led government has also issued other guidelines to keep children safe at schools which are discussed below:

Thermal Scanning : All students, teachers and staff members who enter the school campus will have to undergo thermal scanning and temperature checks.

: All students, teachers and staff members who enter the school campus will have to undergo thermal scanning and temperature checks. Social and Physical Distancing : School administrators have been directed to ensure that minimum safe distance is maintained at all times between students and even staff members.

: School administrators have been directed to ensure that minimum safe distance is maintained at all times between students and even staff members. Symptomatic Students Not Allowed : Any student who is showing COVID-like symptoms will not be allowed to enter the school campus or premises. Similar guidelines will also apply to staff members and teachers as well.

: Any student who is showing COVID-like symptoms will not be allowed to enter the school campus or premises. Similar guidelines will also apply to staff members and teachers as well. Vaccination of Teachers and Students : All eligible students and teachers as well as non-teaching staff members should have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who are yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine should get it as early as possible.

: All eligible students and teachers as well as non-teaching staff members should have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who are yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine should get it as early as possible. Sanitization and Upkeep : School principals and administrators have to ensure that the campus and complete premises are sanitized regularly. In addition to this, adequate availability of necessary essentials including sanitisers, soaps, masks and running water on campus should be ensured.

: School principals and administrators have to ensure that the campus and complete premises are sanitized regularly. In addition to this, adequate availability of necessary essentials including sanitisers, soaps, masks and running water on campus should be ensured. No Sharing of Food, Books, Stationery : Students have been directed not to share food items, books and stationery items at school.

: Students have been directed not to share food items, books and stationery items at school. Special Quarantine Room: Any student or staff member who exhibits COVID-like symptoms at schools should be moved to a separate quarantine room which should be a very well ventilated space.

Special Quarantine Room: Any student or staff member who exhibits COVID-like symptoms at schools should be moved to a separate quarantine room which should be a very well ventilated space. School Closure if COVID Case is Detected: In case any student or staff member from the school tests positive for COVID, the school authorities are expected to inform the same to Zonal / District Authorities immediately. In addition to this, the concerned wing of the school or the complete school should be closed down, if necessary.

