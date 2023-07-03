CSAB NEUT 2023 Registration Window Close Today, Choice Filling Until July 12, Get Direct Link Here

CSAB NEUT 2023: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will close the North Eastern States and Union Territories (NEUT) registrations today, July 3, 2023. Candidates yet to apply for the Engineering and Architecture and Pharmacy programme counselling can visit the official website until 5 pm today to complete the registration process.

According to the given schedule, the verification of documents including domicile and category certificates by NERIST and the DTE’s of respective North Eastern States/ UTs, the response by candidates to query, and finalization of registrations must be done by July 7, 2023.

The CSAB NEUT registration and application window is available on the official website - csab.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the registration and application process through the link below.

Registration - Engineering and Architecture - Click Here

Registration - Pharmacy - Click Here

The link for candidates to submit their choices for seat allotment will be available until July 12, 2023, and the first allotment list will be announced on July 18, 2023. It must be noted that only those candidates who complete the registration and application process and enter the choice of course and institute will be allotted seats in the allotment process.

How to Apply for CSAB NEUT Counselling 2023

The application link for NEUT counselling is available on the official website. Eligible candidates applying for the counselling process must make sure to enter all relevant details. Students are also advised to complete the choice-filling process by entering their choice of course and college in their order of preference.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSAB

Step 2: Click on the CSAB NEUT section

Step 3: Click on the registration link for the choice programme

Step 4: Click on new candidate registration and fill in the required details

Step 5: Fill out the choice-filling process

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Those who are allotted seats as per their choice can complete the seat acceptance fee payment process from July 19 to 24, 2023. A total of two allotment rounds will be conducted for the candidates followed by a spot round. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details on CSAB NEUT counselling.

