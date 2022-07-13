CUET Admit Card 2022 (OUT) LIVE: CUET UG Hall Ticket Released, Download at cuet.samarth.ac.in

13 Jul 07:21 AM Exam City Details Missing in CUET 2022 Admit Cards? Following the release of CUET UG Admit Card 2022, several candidates have taken to social media platforms to share several concerns. One common thread that ahs emerged as part of these conversations is regarding the missing exam timing and exam centre details for some candidates. However, experts have hinted that these hall tickets have been issued for candidates who would be appearing for the CUET 2022 in Phase 2 i.e., August 2022. In line with this, the exam authority has not mentioned these details and they would be shared with them on 31st July 2022. There is something wrong with my brother's admit card for #CUET ,there is no mention of timing and centre name on admit card @DG_NTA please rectify it as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/N8FxiBlC1O — Vikas Gupta (@VikasGu64851885) July 13, 2022

13 Jul 06:58 AM CUET 2022 Admit Card OUT As per the latest reports, NTA has released the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 for the upcoming university entrance exam. CUET Hall Tickets have been released at Candidate Login Portal and can be obtained by the candidates by entering their credentials.

12 Jul 06:20 PM Check UGC Chairman statement on CUET UG 2022 exam The UGC Chairman has issued a video statement a few days before the CUET UG 2022 exam is scheduled to begin for Phase I. Check the tweet below - Statement by Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90), Chairman, UGC on Common University Entrance Test (#CUET) which is going to start on 15 July 2022.

Watch here : https://t.co/Jcfkl0TFsE @PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India @ANI @ani_digital — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) July 12, 2022

12 Jul 06:14 PM What to do if CUET website - cuet.samarth.ac.in crashes?

12 Jul 06:00 PM CUET UG Hall Ticket To Be Available Shortly The CUET Phase 1 UG hall ticket will be issued shortly today. The CUET admit card download link will be available on NTA CUET official website which is cuet.samarth.ac.in.

12 Jul 05:59 PM CUET 2022 Admit Card Latest Updates The NTA CUET 2022 admit card for phase 1 will be released today, from 6 pm. NTA will release the CUET admit card for phase 2 card on 31st July. CUET exam 2022 for phase 2 will be conducted from 4th August.

12 Jul 05:52 PM CUET UG 2022 to be conducted in Two Phases NTA released the dates for the CUET UG exams. As per the official notice, CUET UG is scheduled to be conducted on 15, 16, 19 and 20 July 2022 and phase 2 of CUET UG will be held from 4th to 10th August 2022.

12 Jul 05:47 PM What After the release of CUET 2022 Admit Card? After the CUET UG 2022 admit cards are issued, applicants should check whether their names, photographs and other personal details including CUET 2022 application form number are correct. If any discrepancies are found, the applicants must contact NTA and get the errors in the CUET UG 2022 admit card rectified.

12 Jul 05:36 PM How to retrieve the CUET 2022 registration number? To retrieve the CUET registration number, candidates will have to follow these steps - Go to the official website of NTA CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the ‘Forgot password or application number’ link available on the homepage.

Enter the details such as name, parent’s name, date of birth, category, and security pin.

The NTA will then send CUET 2022 application number to candidates on their registered email ID.

12 Jul 04:56 PM How To Download CUET UG Admit Card 2022? The cuet.samarth.ac.in the website will host the CUET phase 1 admit card today. To download the CUET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth. Check the video below -

12 Jul 04:41 PM 14.9 lakh candidates registered for CUET 2022 NTA has received around 14,90,000 applications for the CUET UG exam 2022. In the first slot, there are approximately 8,10,000 candidates, while in the second slot there are approximately 6,80,000.

12 Jul 04:28 PM When will CUET 2022 admit card be released? The CUET admit card 2022 will be released today in online mode by the NTA. The CUET admit card will be released at cuet.samarth.ac.in for the candidates to download.

12 Jul 03:47 PM What To Carry Along with CUET admit card 2022? When going for CUET 2022 entrance exam, candidates need to carry the following documents otherwise they will not be allowed to appear in CUET exam 2022. CUET admit card

One valid photo ID proof

12 Jul 03:28 PM What is the duration of CUET exam 2022? The duration of the CUET UG 2022 slot is 45 to 195 minutes and the duration of the second slot is 45 to 225 minutes.

12 Jul 03:07 PM Helpline number For CUET UG 2022 In case of any issue in the exam or admit card, candidates can contact the below-provided number or mail the same - NTA help desk number: 01140759000, 011 6922 7700

Email: cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

12 Jul 02:47 PM What after downloading the CUET admit card 2022? After downloading the CUET hall ticket 2022, candidates need to check the details provided on the CUET 2022 admit card. If there is any discrepancy in the admit card, students should contact the NTA helpline immediately, and get it rectified.

12 Jul 02:27 PM How to retrieve the CUET UG 2022 registration number?

12 Jul 02:06 PM CUET UG 2022 Exam Timings

12 Jul 01:47 PM Number of Candidates in CUET 2022 As per reports, around 14,90,000 students have applied for the NTA CUET exam. 8,10,000 students will appear in the first slot of CUET 2022 exam and 6,80,000 in the second slot.

12 Jul 01:21 PM CUET Admit Card To Be Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in The NTA will release the CUET UG admit card at the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. To access the phase 1 CUET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth. Check the image of official website below -

12 Jul 01:09 PM Will the CUET UG admit card 2022 be mailed to candidates? No, CUET hall ticket 2022 will not be sent via mail the candidates. They need to login by using the required credentials and download the CUET admit card 2022.

12 Jul 11:44 AM Is CUET Admit Card 2022 released? NTA will release CUET Admit Card 2022 today at 6 pm. The students can download CUET UG Admit Card 2022 from official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. You can also check CUET Admit Card 2022 download link here on Jagran Josh.

12 Jul 11:29 AM CUET 2022 Exam Schedule: How to Check CUET Schedule? The CUET exam 2022 will be held from July 15 to August 20. The CUET Exam Date 2022 are -July 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th and August 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 10th.

12 Jul 11:11 AM CUET Admit Card 2022: Can I change CUET Centre? NTA has stated in its official notification that every effort has been taken to provide candidates with their choice of city. However, if there is any issue with respect to change of city, the candidate may call NTA at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at cuetug@nta.ac.in.

12 Jul 11:08 AM CUET Admit Card 2022: How to download CUET admit card? Follow the below steps to download CUET admit card 2022- Visit official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click "CUET-UG 2022 Admit Card" Download Link

Enter required login credentials

Sign in to view your CUET UG Admit Card 2022

12 Jul 10:16 AM CUET Exam Date 2022: NTA releases official notice on Exam Cities The National Testing Agency will be conducting CUET Exam 2022 from July 15 to August 20, 2022, in almost 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. The exam centres will be mentioned on the CUET Admit Card 2022, which will be released at 6 pm today. CUET(UG) 2022- INTIMATION OF CITIES OF EXAM pic.twitter.com/azRHy1vD7B — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) July 11, 2022

12 Jul 09:26 AM Details Required to Download CUET UG Admit Card 2022 With CUET UG 2022 Admit Card scheduled to be released today, it is important for candidates to be ready with the information that they will need to input on the portal to download the hall tickets. Candidates will be required to enter their application number, date of birth and the security captcha code displayed on the screen to download CUET UG 2022 Hall Ticket. Application Number

Date of Birth

Security Captcha Code

12 Jul 09:09 AM CUET 2022 Details to be checked in Admit Card The CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be issued by the exam authority today and it will contain important information and details about the upcoming university entrance exam as well as the candidate who will be attempting the test. The CUET UG Hall Ticket 2022 will contain details about the exam including the exam date and time as well as the exam city and exam centre address details. In addition to this, the hall ticket will also contain the reporting time and exam-day instructions that are to be followed by the candidate. Details to be checked in CUET 2022 Admit Card Candidates’ Name

Candidates’ Exam Registration Number

Exam Date

Exam Time

Reporting Time at Exam Centre

Exam Day Instructions

Exam Centre Name and Address

Subjects / Domains for which Tests will be held

12 Jul 08:55 AM CUET 2022 Sole Criteria for University Admissions, No Weight to Class 12 Marks CUET 2022 has been introduced by the NTA and UGC as an educational reform measure that will offer a centralized and uniform assessment model for university admissions. In line with this, all the participating universities will be only considering CUET 2022 Score to streamline the undergraduate-level admissions. No weightage would be given to Class 12 Board Results 2022 for admission to UG courses this year.

12 Jul 08:41 AM CUET 2022 Marking Scheme According to the details shared by NTA so far, the CUET 2022 Will follow +5 and -1 Marking Scheme for the Common University Entrance Test 2022. This means that candidates will be awarded +5 Marks for each correct answer marked in the examination whereas -1 mark would be deducted from the overall tally for every incorrect answer. No marks would be deducted or added from the tally for unattempted/unanswered questions. Correct Answer: +5 Marks

Incorrect Answer: -1 Mark

Unanswered Questions: No Deduction

12 Jul 08:28 AM CUET 2022 List of Exam Centres With nearly 15 lakh candidates registered for CUET UG 2022 Exam and 90+ Universities accepting its score as admission criteria, CUET 2022 is going to be one of the biggest entrance exams of the country. Keeping this in mind, the NTA has aligned around 554 CUET test centres 2022 within India and in 13 cities outside the country.

12 Jul 08:13 AM Attempt CUET 2022 Mock Test ahead of Exam With just 3-days left for Phase 1 of the CUET UG 2022 Exam scheduled to begin on 15th July 2022, students need to boost their last-minute preparation and also be aware of the exam pattern, style and format. To help familiarize candidates with the exam structure and online testing format, the NTA has released detailed CUET 2022 Mock Tests on its platform. Candidates are advised to go through these and assess their preparedness for the upcoming exam. Attempt CUET 2022 Mock Tests Online - Direct Link

12 Jul 07:58 AM CUET 2022 NTA Helpline NTA will release the CUET 2022 Admit Cards which will contain details about the upcoming examination as well as the candidates. In case there is any discrepancies, errors or problems in the hall ticket, the same can be highlighted by the candidates to NTA through their helpline at 011-40759000 or by sending an e-mail at cuetug@nta.ac.in. Phone Helpline No: 011-40759000

Email Helpline: cuetug@nta.ac.in

12 Jul 07:46 AM 54,555 Unique Subject Combinations As per the details shared by the exam authority, 14 lakh candidates have applied to appear for a total of 54,555 Unique Subject Combinations for admission across 90 universities which are participating in the Common University Entrance Test.

12 Jul 07:30 AM 15 Lakh Candidates to Receive CUET Admit Card 2022 As per the details shared by the exam authority, a total of 15 lakh candidates have registered for the CUET UG 2022 Examination. As per the official update, 14,90,000 have registered for the undergraduate university entrance exam. Of the total number, 8,10,000 have registered to appear in Slot 1 while 6,80,000 have registered to appear in Slot 2 Total Number of Applicants: 14,90,000

Applicants For Slot 1 Exam: 8,10,000

Applicants For Slot 2 Exam: 6,80,000

12 Jul 06:57 AM CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Today - Check Official Notice Here With CUET UG 2022 Admit Card being released today, NTA has released an official notice confirming the details about the upcoming exam. Check out the official notice below: #CUETUG2022 Admit Cards Today, Exam City Intimation Slips Out pic.twitter.com/WaWc8USt0L — Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) July 12, 2022

12 Jul 06:47 AM CUET Exam City Intimation Slips Released Ahead of the release of CUET 2022 Admit Cards, the exam authority has also released the CUET 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips for all the registered candidates. The exam city intimation slips are released to inform registered candidates about the exam city that has been allotted to them for the upcoming examination. This allow them to make the necessary logistical arrangements for the exam-day.

12 Jul 06:45 AM CUET UG Admit Cards 2022 Today NTA is all set to release the CUET 2022 Admit Cards for the upcoming entrance exam today - 12th July 2022. The hall tickets being released today are for the national-level university entrance exam which is being held from 15th July onwards.

11 Jul 08:42 PM CUET 2022 login window Candidates can check the image of CUET login window below -

11 Jul 08:21 PM What after downloading the CUET admit card? After downloading the CUET hall ticket 2022, candidates need to check the details listed on the CUET 2022 admit card. If there is any discrepancy in the admit card, students should contact the NTA helpline immediately, and get it rectified.

11 Jul 08:05 PM CUET city intimation slip 2022 The NTA will release the CUET UG city intimation slip on its official website. The CUET 2022 city intimation slip will have details about the test centre assigned to the candidates for CUET UG exam. Applicants can download the exam city allotment slips for CUET 2022 using their login credentials.

11 Jul 07:45 PM Will the NEET UG admit card be mailed to me or sent to my registered phone number? Admit cards for CUET-UG 2022 will be available a few days before a candidate’s exam date and can be downloaded from https://cuet.samarth.ac.in. They will be able to login through their registered credentials and download their admit cards. They will be informed on their registered mobile numbers as soon as the admit cards are available for download. In addition to this, NTA will also mail the admit card to the email address that the candidate mentioned officially at the time of registration for CUET-UG.

11 Jul 06:43 PM CUET Admit Card 2022 Release - Latest Update Check out the below-given video to get latest update regarding CUET 2022 Exam and CUET UG 2022 Hall Tickets.

11 Jul 06:27 PM 9 Lakh Students Await CUET 2022 Hall tickets As per the details shared by NTA as well as UGC Chairman, a total of 9,14,103 candidates have registered to participate in the CUET 2022 Examination which will be held from 15th July 2022 onwards. NTA is expected to release CUET UG Hall Tickets for all the registered candidates in the coming days.

11 Jul 06:15 PM Exam City Intimation Slips Along with the CUET Admit Card 2022 for the undergraduate-level university entrance test, the NTA is also expected to release the advance exam city intimation slips for the registered candidates. The exam city intimation slips are issued by NTA ahead of the admit cards to notify the exam city allowed to the candidate. Based on the city allotted to them, candidates are advised to make the necessary arrangements for boarding and lodging as well as travel, depending on the distance of their residence for the exam-day.