CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Released for June 24 and 25 Exam, Download Hall Ticket Here

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) admit card has been released for June 24 and 25 exams. Candidates who are going to appear in the entrance exam must download the hall ticket on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in by entering the login credentials.

The official statement of NTA reads, “The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same.”

CUET Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the hall ticket is given below:

CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Official Link Click Here

How to Download CUET PG 2023 Admit Card?

Applicants can download the admission ticket by following the instructions provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CUET PG admit card 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number, DOB, and security pin

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for exam purposes

What if a Discrepancy Arises in Downloading CUET PG Admit Card 2023?

If any error or discrepancy arises in downloading/ checking the examination city Intimation slip or admit card for CUET (PG) –2023, he/she can write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact 011-40759000 / 011-69227700.

When Will CUET PG 203 Exams Conclude?

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the CUET PG exams for the left-out candidates who could not be accommodated during the advertised dates from 5th to 17th June their tests are now belong conducted on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 & 30, 2023. Thus, the entrance exams will now be concluded on June 30, 2023.

Also Read: DU UG Admission 2023: Over 2 Lakh Registrations Received on CSAS Portal, Check Details Here