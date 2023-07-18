  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key Shortly; Result Awaited at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key Shortly; Result Awaited at cuet.nta.nic.in

The NTA will release the revised answer key for the CUET PG 2023 soon. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website and check their scores. The results will be announced shortly after.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 18, 2023 13:08 IST
CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key
CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key

CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) revised answer key is going to be released soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer key on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in. After the publication of the answer key, CUET PG results will be announced.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will prepare the results on the basis of the CUET PG 2023 final answer key. The authorities released the provisional key on July 13 and candidates were asked to raise objections against the tentative key until July 16, 2023. 

CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key- Direct Link (Available Soon)

CUET PG 2023 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Particulars

Dates

CUET PG 2023 final answer key 

To be notified soon

CUET PG result date 

To be notified soon

How to Download CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key?

Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can download the revised answer key by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the revised answer key link

Step 3: Enter the login information

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

CUET PG Result 2023 Date

NTA will declare the entrance exam results shortly after the release of the final answer key. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards by entering the application number and DOB. Shortlisted ones will be able to participate in the counselling process.

Also Read: CUET PG Result 2023 Date and Time, Check Result and Cutoff Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023