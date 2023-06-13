CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for June 15 Exams Released, Get Direct Link Here

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card: NTA has released the admit cards for the CUET PG 2023 exams to be held on June 15, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the CUET PG 2023 exams can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency to download the postgraduate admit card.
According to the official notification, the city intimation slip and admit cards for the candidates scheduled to appear for the exams from June 5 to 14, 2023 have already been released on the website. The notification further states that the city intimation slips and admit card for the candidates scheduled to appear for the exams on a later date beyond June 15, 2023, will be released in the coming days.
To download the admit cards for June 15, 2023, exams, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the CUET PG 2023 application number and date of birth in the result link given.
CUET PG Admit Card Official notification - Click Here
How to Download CUET PG 2023 Admit Card
The CUET PG 2023 admit card is available on the official website. To download the admit card candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link given
Step 1: Visit the CUET PG 2023 official website
Step 2: Click on the CUET PG 2023 Admit Card link
Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth in the result link
Step 4: The CUET PG 2023 admit card will be displayed
Step 5: Download the PG admit card for further reference
CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Details
CUET PG 2023 admit card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by the students to the exam centre. The following details are mentioned on the CUET PG 2023 admit card
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Registration number
- Name of exam
- Exam schedule
- Subjects
- Reporting time
- Exam centre name and address
- Signature and passport-size image
- Instructions
