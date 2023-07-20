CUET PG Result 2023 Live Updates: Direct Link to Download at cuet.nta.nic.in, Toppers Details and Latest News

CUET PG Result Live Updates 2023: The National Testing Agency will be announcing the CUET PG 2023 answer key today or tomorrow morning i.e. July 20 or 21, 2023. As per a tweet by UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar, NTA is aiming to announce the CUET PG results either tonight or tomorrow morning. Candidates have also been asked to visit the official website for further updates.

The CUET PG 2023 exams were conducted from June 5 to 17, 2023, and June 22 to 30, 2023. This year a total of 876908 students appeared for the CUET PG exams. Candidates who have appeared for the exams are advised to keep their application number ready with them to check the results. Along with the announcement of the results, NTA will also be releasing the scorecard of the candidates.

The CUET PG result will be available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are also advised to keep visiting this page for regular updates on the CUET PG result.

Keep Refreshing this Page for CUET PG Result Updates

CUET Mandatory for PG Admissions?

NTA conducted the CUET Exams for admissions to the postgraduate programmes. Central universities and colleges conducting admissions through CUET scores will be releasing the counselling applications online. The makers scored by students in CUET will be considered for cutoff and final admissions.

Updated as on July 20, 2023 at 8:26 PM

CUET PG Counselling Applications Soon

NTA will be releasing the CUET PG 2023 counselling applications soon. The applications for the counselling process will be released by individual colleges shortly after the announcement of the results.

Updated as on July 20, 2023 at 8:13 AM

CUET PG Results Expected Shortly?

The National Testing Agency is expected to declare the CUET PG results soon. The result link will be made live on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check their results by entering their login credentials - application number and date of birth.

Updated as on July 20, 2023 at 7: 57 PM

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key

The final answer key of CUET PG has been released on the official website. The final answer key was released on Jul 19, 2023. Candidates can expect NTA to release the CUET PG answer key by tonight or tomorrow morning.

Updated as on July 20, 2023 at 7:42 PM

What After CUET PG Results?

After the CUET PG results are announced on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in, students who have cleared the exams will be eligible for further admissions. Candidates can apply for admission to the postgraduate programmes at the participating institutions. Admissions will be granted based on the cutoff marks by the institutions.

Updated as on July 20, 2023 at 7:16 PM

CUET PG Scorecard

The CUET PG 2023 results are expected to be released soon. Along with the results, students will also be provided with the scorecard of the entrance exams. Candidates can download the scorecard through the login link given on the official website. The CUET PG scorecard is a mandatory document to be used for the counselling admission process.

Updated as on July 20, 2023 at 7:02 PM

How to Check CUET PG Result Online?

The results of CUET PG will be available on the official website soon. To check their results candidates can follow the steps provided below

Visit the CUET PG official website

Click on the PG result link

Enter the application number and password

Download the result for further reference

Updated as on July 20, 2023 at 6:49 PM

Login Credentials for CUET PG Results

The CUET PG result will be announced in some time. The following credentials ate required to check the CUET PG Result 2023

CUET PG application number

Date of birth

Updated as on July 20, 2023 at 6:32 PM

CUET PG Cutoff 2023

The cutoff marks for the CUET PG students will be issued by the respective colleges. Based on the cutoff marks issued, candidates will be able to submit their counselling applications.

Updated as on July 20, 2023 at 6:16 PM

CUET PG Statistics

Candidates can check the statistics of the CUET PG exams here

Particulars Details Exam Schedule June 5 to 17, 2023 and June 22 to 30, 2023 Exam Cities in India 295 cities Exam Cities Outside India 24 cities Total number of students appeared 876908

Updates as on July 20, 2023 at 6:05 PM

CUET PG Results Today?

Going by the official notification issued by the UGC Chief, the CUET PG result will be announced tonight - July 20, 2023 or tomorrow morning - July 21, 2023. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of the CUET PG results can visit the official website of CUET - NTA to check the results.

CUET-PG: NTA is aiming to announce CUET-PG results either tonight or tomorrow morning. Please visit the NTA website for updates. pic.twitter.com/M1c8OpOtsy — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 20, 2023

Updated as on July 20, 2023 at 6:00PM