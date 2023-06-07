CUET UG 2023 Admit Card, Exam City Slip for June 9 to 11 exams Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: CUET UG 2023 admit card and exam city intimation slip for the students appearing for the UG entrance exams from June 9 to 11, 2023 have been issued by the National Testing Agency. Students scheduled to appear for the UG entrance exams on the above-mentioned dates can visit the official website of NTA to check the exam city slip and download the admit card.

To download the CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the application number and date of birth in the login link. The CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip consists of the exam date, exam details, and the city where students will be allotted the exam centre.

The CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip and admit card is available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can click on the link direct link given here to download the admit card and exam city slip.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Direct link - Click Here

According to the official notification, there are a few cities where the number of registered candidates is large which is why there are chances of the exams being extended a few more days beyond June 11, 2023. The admit cards of such students will be released in the subsequent dates.

Students when downloading the CUET UG 2023 admit card are advised to read through the subject-specific instructions carefully. Candidates are also advised to cross-check the details on the admit card.

How to download CUET UG admit card 2023?

The CUET UG 2023 admit card and exam city intimation slip is available for download on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the NTA CUET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth in the link given

Step 4: Download the admit card for further reference

Details Given on CUET UG 2023 Admit Card

The CUET UG 2023 Admit card will include the candidate details, exam centre details, exam schedule, reporting time to the exam centre, exam centre name and address and the instructions for students.

