CUET UG Results 2023 to be Released by July 15, Says UGC Chairman

CUET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) results by July 15, 2023, said UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar. Over 14 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the announcement of CUET UG 2023 results. Once released, candidates will be able to check out their scorecards on the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The official tweet of UGC India reads, “CUET UPDATES: The announcement of the CUET-UG results has been extended until July 15th: Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman.” Meanwhile, NTA has conducted CUET UG 2023 exams from May 21 to June 23, 2023, in nine phases. The exams were held in 387 cities across India and 24 cities abroad for about 14,90,000 candidates. Last year, the CUET UG result 2022 was declared on September 16.

CUET UG Result 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Check out mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Date CUET UG provisional answer key June 28, 2023 Last date to raise objections July 1, 2023, up to 11.30 PM Final answer key release date By July 15, 2023 (tentative) CUET UG result 2023 date By July 15, 2023 (tentative)

CUET UG Answer Key Released, Objections Allowed Till July 1

Meanwhile, the authorities have released the CUET UG answer key 2023 and question paper with recorded responses. Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional key can raise objections till July 1, 2023, up to 11.30 PM.

The objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If any of the objections are accepted, a final answer key will be released along with the CUET UG result 2023. Candidates must note that the result shall be prepared on the basis of the revised key.

