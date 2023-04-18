CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023 Release Date Postponed, Check Exam Schedule Here

CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023 Release Postponed: As per the latest updates, the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has postponed the admit card release date for CAT 2023. Now, applicants can download the admit card from April 24, 2023. They can access it on the official website i.e. admissions.cusat.ac.in by entering the login credentials.
Once released, registered candidates would be able to download the CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card until May 6, 2023. They must note that it is a mandatory document to appear in the exam. The authorities will conduct the CUSAT CAT exam 2023 on May 3, 4, 5, and 6, 2023 in Computer-based test (CBT) mode.
How to Download CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023?
Applicants can now download the CUSAT admit card 2023 between April 25 and May 6, 2023. They must note entry shall not be granted without the admit card. Check how to download it here-
Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. admissions.cusat.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card link
Step 3: Enter the asked details
Step 4: CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Check for discrepancies and download it
Step 6: Print a hard copy for exam purpose
Details Mentioned on CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023
CAT admit card will carry various mandatory details regarding the candidate and the exam he/she is appearing to. Check the list of a few important details here.
- Candidate’s name
- Parent’s name
- Roll number
- Candidate’s photo and signature
- Exam venue
- Exam date and timings
- Important instructions
About CUSAT CAT exam
The CUSAT CAT exam is held for admission to undergraduate programmes (B.Tech, Integrated M.Sc, BBA/B.Com LLB, B.Voc), postgraduate programmes (M.Sc, M.F.Sc, M.Voc, MCA, MA, MBA, LLB, LLM, M.Tech), and Ph.D. programmes.
