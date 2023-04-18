CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023 Release Date Postponed, Check Exam Schedule Here

CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023 Release Postponed: As per the latest updates, the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has postponed the admit card release date for CAT 2023. Now, applicants can download the admit card from April 24, 2023. They can access it on the official website i.e. admissions.cusat.ac.in by entering the login credentials.

Once released, registered candidates would be able to download the CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card until May 6, 2023. They must note that it is a mandatory document to appear in the exam. The authorities will conduct the CUSAT CAT exam 2023 on May 3, 4, 5, and 6, 2023 in Computer-based test (CBT) mode.

How to Download CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023?

Applicants can now download the CUSAT admit card 2023 between April 25 and May 6, 2023. They must note entry shall not be granted without the admit card. Check how to download it here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. admissions.cusat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card link

Step 3: Enter the asked details

Step 4: CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check for discrepancies and download it

Step 6: Print a hard copy for exam purpose

Details Mentioned on CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023

CAT admit card will carry various mandatory details regarding the candidate and the exam he/she is appearing to. Check the list of a few important details here.

Candidate’s name

Parent’s name

Roll number

Candidate’s photo and signature

Exam venue

Exam date and timings

Important instructions

About CUSAT CAT exam

The CUSAT CAT exam is held for admission to undergraduate programmes (B.Tech, Integrated M.Sc, BBA/B.Com LLB, B.Voc), postgraduate programmes (M.Sc, M.F.Sc, M.Voc, MCA, MA, MBA, LLB, LLM, M.Tech), and Ph.D. programmes.

