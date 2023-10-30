DCET Results 2023 Declared at kea.kar.nic.in; Know What’s Next Here

DCET Result 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Diploma Common Entrance Test, DCET Results today: October 30, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out results on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. They have to enter the login credentials to access the scorecard.

KEA administered the DCET 2023 exam on September 9 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The provisional answer key was released on September 12, 2023. DCET Results 2023 will contain the individual as well as overall marks scored by the candidates.

DCET Result 2023 Link- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the scorecard is mentioned below:

KEA DCET 2023 Result Link Click Here

How do I Check My DCET Results?

Candidates can check out the results by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Submit the DCET number

Step 4: DCET Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the scorecard

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

What After Announcement of DCET Results 2023?

After the declaration of KEA DCET 2023 results, candidates who have cleared the entrance exam will be eligible for the counselling process. Qualified ones will first have to verify the original documents and then proceed with the remaining process.

Documents Required for DCET Counselling 2023

Check out the mandatory files for verification below:

DCET-2023 Downloaded Application Form Printout

Original copy of the Challan ( application fee payment)

DCET-2023 Admission Ticket

SSLC / 10th Standard / Equivalent Examination Marks Card

SSLC / 10th standard Marks Card

Diploma or Equivalent Examination Marks Card

Diploma scorecard of all the semesters

Study Certificate

2 recent passport size Colour Photographs.

Caste Certificate

Income Certificate

Also Read: Odisha NMMS 2023 Scholarship Exam on Nov 5; Get Admit Card at scertodisha.nic.in