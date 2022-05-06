Delhi 9th and 11th Class Result 2022 Declared, Know How to Check Delhi School Results via DoE Website - edudel.nic.in

Delhi 9th and 11th Class Result 2022 Declared: Putting the long wait of thousands of students to an end, the Delhi DoE has published the Delhi School Results 2022 today. As per the official update, the Directorate of Education, Delhi Government has published the Delhi Results 2022 for Class 9 and Class 11 students today - 6th May 2022. Like all other key activities of DoE Delhi, the declaration of Delhi School Results 2022 has also been done online and made available to the students via the official website - edudel.nic.in. To simplify this process even further, a direct link to the same has also been provided below:

Check Delhi 9th and 11th Class Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Official Website Suffering from Technical Problems

At the time of filing of this story, the official website of Delhi Directorate of Education was suffering from technical problems and difficulties. Because of these tech glitches, many students reported that they were unable to check and access their Delhi School Results 2022 online via the official website. However, the problem has bene notified to the concerned authorities and they are working on fixing it on priority basis. Reports now indicate that the Delhi School Result Website will be up and running again in a few hours and students are advised to be patient and keep rechecking for the same from time to time.

Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2022 – How to check Results online?

To ensure that Class 9 and Class 11 Students are able to check and access their individual Delhi School Results 2022 easily, DoE has published it online on its website. The detailed procedure using which students can check their Delhi 9th and 11th Class Results easily is also explained in detail below:

Step 1: Log onto the Delhi DoE website - edudel.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, locate Student Module Section

Step 3: In the Module, locate and click on link for 'Result 2021-22' link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page with link for Class 9 and Class 11 Results

Step 5: Enter the credentials asked on the website - Roll Number and Date of Birth

Step 6: Your Delhi School Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the scorecard and save it on your device for future reference

Students who are checking the Delhi DoE School Results on the website should note that the marks awarded to them are based on the Theory exams as well as their performance in the practical tests held in April 2022.

