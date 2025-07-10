Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Delhi Government Introduced in Schools at Least One Section in English Medium

Starting from the 2025-26 session, the Delhi government will introduce at least one English medium section in every class of its schools. All subjects except regional languages will be taught in English to support students aiming for higher education. This move responds to growing demand from parents and will be implemented gradually up to Class 12.

Jagran Josh
Jagran Josh
Jul 10, 2025, 11:02 IST
The Delhi government has decided to start at least one English medium section in every class in its schools from the academic year 2025-26. This means that students will now have the option to learn all subjects in English, except for regional languages like Hindi or Sanskrit.

This decision was announced through a circular by the Directorate of Education. It builds on earlier steps taken in 2014 and 2018 to improve English education in government schools.

The main goal is to help students who want to study science, technology, or do research in the future. Studying in English will make it easier for them when they go to college:

  • Every class must have at least one section where students are taught in English.

  • Subjects like Maths, Science, and Social Studies will be taught in English.

  • Only languages like Hindi or other local languages will not be in English.

  • Students who are interested and have the ability can take admission in these English medium sections.

  • Schools must provide English books and study materials.

  • All school records must show these changes, and they should also be updated on the UDISE portal (a school information system).

The decision was made because many parents want their children to learn in English. They believe it will help in better jobs and higher education. The new English sections will be added step-by-step from lower classes up to Class 12. 

School authorities in different areas have been asked to check how well the schools are following this rule and help them wherever needed. This is a big step to give better education and more opportunities to students studying in Delhi government schools.

Jagran Josh
Jagran Josh

