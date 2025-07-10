Delhi Government Introduced in Schools at Least One Section in English Medium

The Delhi government has decided to start at least one English medium section in every class in its schools from the academic year 2025-26. This means that students will now have the option to learn all subjects in English, except for regional languages like Hindi or Sanskrit.

This decision was announced through a circular by the Directorate of Education. It builds on earlier steps taken in 2014 and 2018 to improve English education in government schools.

The main goal is to help students who want to study science, technology, or do research in the future. Studying in English will make it easier for them when they go to college: