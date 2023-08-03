  1. Home
Delhi NMMS 2023 Registration Commences on August 7; Check Eligibility, Steps to Apply Here

Delhi NMMS 2023 registrations are going to start on August 7. Eligible ones must apply on the official website: edudel.nic.in. Check eligibility criteria, steps to apply here.

Updated: Aug 3, 2023 19:16 IST
Delhi NMMS 2023: The Directorate of Education Science, New Delhi will commence the registrations for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) on August 7, 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to register on the official website: edudel.nic.in. The Delhi NMMS exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on November 19, 2023.

The school authorities can help class 8th students register for the Delhi NMMS 203 scholarship scheme till September 9, 2023. Interested ones are advised to apply before the last date as the authorities may not provide any extensions. 

Who Can Apply for Delhi NMMS 2023 Scholarship?

Check out the eligibility requirements below:

  • Student studying in class VIII must have secured 55% marks (for general category) or 50% marks (for reserve category i.e. SC/ST/PH) in class VII.
  • Annual income of the parents of the student appearing in the examination should not exceed Rs. 1,50,000/-( Rs one lac fifty thousand only) from all sources.

How to Apply for Delhi NMMS 2023 Scholarship?

Check out the step-by-step guide to register below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: edudel.nic.in

Step 2: Click on NMMS 2023 application form link

Step 3: Complete the registration fee and log in

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay required fee 

(if any)

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout

Delhi NMMS 2023: Check Exam Pattern Here

Check out the paper pattern below:

The examination consists of two papers

  1. Mental Ability Test (MAT)
  2. Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT):- This consists of 8 subjects — Physics,

Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, History, Geography, Civics, and

Economics. 

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Time Taken 

MAT 

90

90 

90 min

SAT 

90

90

90 min

