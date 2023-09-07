Delhi Schools, colleges to remain closed from tomorrow for G20 Summit

Delhi Schools Closing News: The Delhi government issued a notification announcing the closure of all schools, colleges and educational institutes from September 8 to 10, 2023 in honour of the G20 summit. This measure is being implemented to prevent any inconvenience to the public resulting from traffic restrictions and various events scheduled throughout the city during G20. The notification released earlier, states that all banks, financial institutions, and commercial organisations in the New Delhi district will be closed.

The Department of Education of the Delhi government has already urged schools to observe September 8 as a holiday for both students and employees. The Delhi government has also asked the education department employees to remain in the city for these four days to meet any need for manpower during the G20 summit.

Delhi Schools Closed News Updates

The two-day summit, starting this Saturday, is expected to witness the participation of at least two dozen global leaders. This significant event is scheduled to take place from September 9 to 10 at the recently constructed international convention and exhibition centre, Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan.

The announcement of the Delhi schools holiday was made via press conference. AAP Minister Atishi says, "In view of the G20 summit, all schools, colleges and offices will remain closed across Delhi from September 8 to September 10..." Check tweet below:

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Atishi says, "In view of the G20 summit, all schools, colleges and offices will remain closed across Delhi from September 8 to September 10..." pic.twitter.com/JX3dpDoSeD — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

Several roads closed and public movement restricted in Delhi

The Delhi government said the national capital is ready to welcome foreign delegates and said all the preparations for the G20 Summit are complete. India is set to welcome leaders from the group of 20 major economies from the world. The list of international leaders and delegates includes US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and others.

High security is probably going to be present in places like Dilli Haat, Chandni Chowk, Khan Market, Connaught Place, and Malcha Marg Market. The MCD statement lists 26 routes that will receive special attention, including Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Sachivalaya Road, Purana Quila Road, Lodhi Road, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg, Suraj Kund Road, and Mahatma Gandhi Road.

