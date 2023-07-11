Deshbandhu College, DU Mandates ABC Portal Registration For All First-Year Students

Academic Bank of Credits (ABC): Deshbandhu College, University of Delhi, has directed all first-year students to register on the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) portal of the University Grants Commission. They can visit the official website: abc.gov.in for registration purposes. The latest notification regarding the AMC portal has been issued by Kamal Kumar Gupta, acting principal of Deshbandhu College.

Earlier also, UGC asked all the students to generate ABC ID and verify their Aadhar from this academic year. The ABC portal was introduced in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and keeps a virtual record of the credits that each student has earned online.

The programme intends to make it easier for students to transfer their credits by letting them quickly switch between higher education institutions and streams. The ABC platform will support students who choose to pursue joint and dual degrees. Check out the steps to apply on the ABC portal here.

How to Register on Academic Bank of Credit Portal?

Students can follow the below steps to apply on the ABC portal:

Step 1: Visit the official website: abc.gov.in

Step 2: Select students under the My Account tab

Step 3: New students must click on sign up link for Digilocker using their mobile number

Step 4: Enter the asked details- gender, DOB, username, and pin and then verify

Step 5: Now, log in to the account through Digi locker ID

DU PG Admissions 2023: Classes Begin on September 1

Meanwhile, the postgraduate academic calendar for the academic year 2023–2024 has been made public by Delhi University. The published calendar states that the first and third semesters of sessions for postgraduate students will start on September 1, 2023.

On December 22, 2023, the semester will end, and from December 22 through December 29, 2023, students will be given a preparation break. While the theory tests are being administered, the university will be holding practical exams. The theory exams will start on December 30, 2023.

