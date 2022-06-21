Kerala HSLC Results 2022 (Link Live): Check Minimum Marks required to qualify exams

Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022: DHSE Kerala has announced the Plus 2 Results 2022 on the official website. The result details were earlier announced by the education minister following which the results link has been made live on the official website. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 83.87%. Students can check their results through the direct link provided below.

Direct Link to check Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022

Kerala state education Minister V Sivankutty has announced the class 12 results 2022. The result data of the regular and vocational streams were announced in an official press conference conduted by the minister. Students can check their results through the link on the official website and the mobile app when the link is made live at 12 Noon.

Updated as on June 21, 2022 @ 11 AM

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022 will be announced on the official website today. The Kerala Class 12 Results will be announced at 11 AM by the state education minister. Following the declaration of the board results students will be able to check their marksheets on the official website.

To check the Kerala Plus 2 Marksheets, 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 registration number in the result link. Students can also check the results through the link mentioned here.

Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022 Minimum marks required

In order to qualify the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 exams 2022, students are required to secure the minimum marks prescribed by the board. As per the marking scheme, mentioned by the board, the minimum marks required to qualify the exams are 35% aggregate and individually in each subject. Students who are unable to secure the required marks will be eligible to improve their scores in the compartmental examinations.

Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022 - Marking and Grading

Kerala 12th grades are allotted to students based on the marks they secure in the examinations. Given below is the complete grading system followed by the students.

Grade Marks Remark A+ 90 - 100 Outstanding A 80 - 89 Excellent B+ 70 - 79 Very Good B 60 - 69 Good C+ 50 - 59 Above Average C 40 - 49 Average D+ 30 - 39 Marginal D 20 - 29 Need Improvement E Below 20

Need Improvement

