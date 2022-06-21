DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: Get List of Websites to Check Kerala 12th Result Link Here

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022, Kerala 12th Result Link: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will release the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2022 result in online mode today. The Kerala 12th result will be announced at 11 am in a press conference, however the link will be activated at 12 PM. Students who appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus Two examinations can check their respective results at these websites - results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in,keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Apart from this, the Kerala 12th result 2022 can also be accessed through mobile apps - SAPHALAM 2022, iExaMS - Kerala.

The Kerala DHSE 12th Results 2022 will be announced by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. The minister will announce the DHSE class 12 Results stream wise and overall along with information regarding the compartmental SAY examinations. As per the details shared by the DHSE Kerala, a total of 4,33,325 students have appeared for the Plus Two exams which were held in March - April 2022.

Where To Check the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022?

Around 4.3 lakh students are waiting for their Kerala class 12th exam results. Once announced, students can check the same on the official website. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check the result on these websites too -

kerala.gov.in

dhselkerala.gov.in

results.nic.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will release DHSE class 12th results through other methods too. Students can check Kerala Board results 2022 in online mode by following any of the methods - on the official website or through Mobile Apps.

How To Check DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 Via Mobile App?

Students will also be able to check their plus two result date 2022 via mobile app named ‘PRD LIVE’ which is run by the public relations department. They will be able to download this app and enter their details to access their Kerala plus two result 2022. Apart from this, students can also download the Saphalam 2022, iExaMS - Kerala from the Google Play Store.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result Statistics

The overall passing percentage recorded by the Kerala board in 2021 was 87.94 per cent of which science stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 90.52 per cent, commerce at 89.13 per cent, and arts at 80.04 per cent. The passing percentage recorded last year was higher than 2020, the overall passing percentage recorded in 2020 was 85.13 per cent, over four lakh students registered for the Kerala board examination.

