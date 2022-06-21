Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022: Know Where When and How to check Class 12 Results

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2022: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022 on the official website today. According to the information provided by the board officials, Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022 will be announced by 11 AM in an official press conference.

The Kerala DHSE 12th Results 2022 will be announced by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. The minister will announce the DHSE class 12 Results stream wise and overall along with information regarding the compartmental SAY examinations.

Kerala Class 12 Results 2022 will be made available on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. Students will also be provided with the direct link on this page to check the Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022.

Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022: Where to check 12th Results 2022

Kerala Board Class 12 Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of DHSE today. Students who have appeared for the DHSE 12th examinations can visit the official website of DHSE Kerala to check the results. Students can visit the list of websites provided below to check the Class 12 Kerala Results.

kerala.gov.in

dhselkerala.gov.in

results.nic.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022: When to check Kerala Class 12 Results 2022

According to the official notification issued by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty, the Kerala Board 12th Results 2022 will be announced at 11 AM in an official press meet. The minister will provide the details of the exams and how the students performed in the exams across the state.

The link for students to check the Kerala Class 12 results 2022 will however be made live by 12 PM.

How to check Kerala 12th Results 2022 online

DHSE Kerala 12th Results 2022 will be announced on the official website today. The results will first be announced by the officials in a press conference following which the link for students to check the results will be made live. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the Kerala DHSE official website

Step 2: Click on the Kerala Class 12 Result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the 12th Registration number in the login

Step 4: The Class 12 Kerala Results 2022 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Kerala Class 12 Results 2022 for further reference

How to check Kerala 12th Results 2022 via APP

Candidates must note that along with the official website, DHSE Kerala will also be providing students with the Class 12 results on the various Mobile Apps. Students will be able to check the DHSE Kerala 12th Results 2022 through the iExams, Saphalam and PRD Live Mobile Applications. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022.

