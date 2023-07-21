DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023 Released; Get Direct Link Here

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has released the Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2023 today: July 21. Students who took the class 12 supplementary exams can check out the results on the official website: keralaresults.nic.in by entering the login credentials.

Apart from the Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2023, the authorities have also declared the VHSE SAY results and NSQF (SAY) results. Students can access the scorecard by entering the roll number and date of birth. They can either check out the results from the official website or the links provided here.

VHSE, DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the scorecard is provided below:

DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023 Click Here VHSE SAY Result 2023 Official Link Click Here

How to Check Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to access the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on DHE, VHSE SAY results link

Step 3: Enter the roll number, DOB and then submit

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Over 900,000 students registered for the Higher Secondary 1st and 2nd year public examination this year. The overall pass percentage was 82.95%, with 312,005 students qualifying for higher education. For more information, please visit the official website of DHSE Kerala.

Also Read: BSEH Admit Card 2023 Out for Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams; Download HBSE Re-appear Hall Ticket