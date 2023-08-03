DHSE Kerala Plus One Revaluation Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here To Download PDF

Kerala Plus One Revaluation Result 2023: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the Kerala Plus One revaluation results. Candidates who have applied for Kerala plus one answer sheet revaluation process can check their results through the pdf link available on the official website.

Kerala plus one revaluation results include the marks previously scored in each subject and the marks obtained after the revaluation of the answer sheets. According to the official notification released, the principals will have to refund the revaluation fee to the candidates who have scored 10% or more in the revaluation. The fee has to be paid from the revaluation fee which is already collected and deposited in the PD account of the schools.

Candidates can check Kerala plus one revaluation result on the official website - dhsekerala.gov.in. candidates can also check the Kerala class 11 revaluation results through the link available below.

Changed marks in revaluation result - Click Here

List of Students Who Secured 10% or above scores in First Year Subjects of March 2023 Examination Revaluation - Click Here

Official notification - Click Here

Steps to check Kerala Plus One Revaluation Result 2023

Kerala plus one revaluation result is available on the official website of DHSE Kerala. The revaluation results are available in the form of a pdf document including the list of students and changes in marks after the answer sheet revaluation. Follow the steps provided below to check the revaluation result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE

Step 2: Click on the DHSE Kerala plus 1 revaluation result link

Step 3: The result pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the DHSE Kerala plus one revaluation result for further reference

