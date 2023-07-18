DHSE Kerala SAY Result 2023 Expected Soon, Direct Link to be Available Here

Kerala Plus Teo SAY Result 2023: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala is expected to release the Kerala Plus 2 supplementary result soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Plus Two SAY exams will be able to check their results on the official website.

As per media reports, the Kerala Plus 2 SAY exam results are expected to be announced this week. Students can check the results by entering the class 12 roll number in the result link on the website.

The DHSE Kerala plus 2 SAY result will be available on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. A direct link for students to check the Kerala Plus 2 Supplementary result will also be available here as soon as the results are announced online.

How to Download Kerala Plus Two Supplementary Result 2023

The Kerala Plus Two supplementary results will be available online. Those who have appeared for the supplementary exams will be able to check the results by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the Plus 2 supplementary result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number and date of birth in the link provided

Step 4: The result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Kerala Plus 2 SAY result for further reference

The Kerala Plus 2 SAY result will be released school-wise. Students will also be able to download their individual results through the link available. An official notification regarding the announcement of Kerala plus 2 supplementary results will be made by board officials soon. Candidates are advised to keep visit the website for further details.

