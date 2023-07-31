DSCE Results 2023 declared for UG backlog exams at dsce.edu.in, check using roll number

DSCE Results 2023: Dayanand Sagar College of Engineering has declared the result for UG 1st and 2nd semester backlog exam and UG 1st semester end examination online. Students who appeared for the semester exams can check their DSCE result online at the official website: dsce.edu.in. They have to use their roll number to download the marksheet of DSCE semester result online.
Apart from these, the official body has also announced the result for UG 3rd semester end, UG 8th semester end, UG 5th and 7th semester make up exam, PG- M.Tech/ MBA/ MCA - III Semester End Examination, UG 5th & 7th Semester revaluation result April and B.Arch: Backlog Semester End Examination Results - April.
DSCE Result 2023 Links
Students can check below the table to get th direct link to check DSCE result for UG semester exams and other subjects:
|
Papers
|
Result Link
|
UG First & Second Semester Backlog Examination Results - July 2023
|
UG First Semester End Examination Results - July 2023
|
UG 3rd Semester End Examination Results
|
UG 8th Semester End Examination Results
|
UG 5th & 7th Semester Make up Examination Results - June 2023
|
PG- M.Tech/ MBA/ MCA - III Semester End Examination Results May 2023
|
UG 5th & 7th Semester Revaluation Result April 2023
|
B.Arch: Backlog Semester End Examination Results - April 2023
Check DSCE Result 2023 for other papers Here
How to check DSCE Result 2023?
Students can check their semester results online. They can go through the steps to know how to check result:
Step 1: Go to the official website: dsce.edu.in/exam-section
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and go to result section
Step 3: Now, click on the respective result
Step 4: A login window will appear on the screen
Step 5: Enter roll number and submit it
Step 6: The DSCE result marksheet will appear on the screen
