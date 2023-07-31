DSCE Results 2023 declared for UG backlog exams at dsce.edu.in, check using roll number

DSCE Results 2023: Dayanand Sagar College of Engineering has declared the result for UG 1st and 2nd semester backlog exam and UG 1st semester end examination online. Students who appeared for the semester exams can check their DSCE result online at the official website: dsce.edu.in. They have to use their roll number to download the marksheet of DSCE semester result online.

Apart from these, the official body has also announced the result for UG 3rd semester end, UG 8th semester end, UG 5th and 7th semester make up exam, PG- M.Tech/ MBA/ MCA - III Semester End Examination, UG 5th & 7th Semester revaluation result April and B.Arch: Backlog Semester End Examination Results - April.

DSCE Result 2023 Links

Students can check below the table to get th direct link to check DSCE result for UG semester exams and other subjects:

Papers Result Link UG First & Second Semester Backlog Examination Results - July 2023 Check Here UG First Semester End Examination Results - July 2023 Check Here UG 3rd Semester End Examination Results Check Here UG 8th Semester End Examination Results Check Here UG 5th & 7th Semester Make up Examination Results - June 2023 Check Here PG- M.Tech/ MBA/ MCA - III Semester End Examination Results May 2023 Check Here UG 5th & 7th Semester Revaluation Result April 2023 Check Here B.Arch: Backlog Semester End Examination Results - April 2023 Check Here

Check DSCE Result 2023 for other papers Here

How to check DSCE Result 2023?

Students can check their semester results online. They can go through the steps to know how to check result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dsce.edu.in/exam-section

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and go to result section

Step 3: Now, click on the respective result

Step 4: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter roll number and submit it

Step 6: The DSCE result marksheet will appear on the screen

Also Read: [Latest] PU Result 2023: Check Panjab University Result Link Here at puchd.ac.in, results.puexam.in