DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2025 LIVE: Released at dte.maharashtra.gov.in, Download Provisional List Result Here

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has released the DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2025 today, July 2, 2025. The merit list was released online on the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Candidates can get all official updates from the board at dte.maharashtra.gov.in.

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma 2025 Key Highlights

Students can find the important details related to DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma merit List 2025 here:

Overview Details Exam name DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma Board name Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra Academic year 2025-26 Official website dte.maharashtra.gov.in Result website poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in State Maharashtra Merit List release date July 2, 2025 Status RELEASED Final merit list release date July 7, 2025

How to Download Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2025 Online?

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has released the DTE Polytechnic Merit List today on the official website. Students can check the mentioned steps to download the merit list online: