DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2025 LIVE: Released at dte.maharashtra.gov.in, Download Provisional List Result Here

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has released the DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2025 today, July 2, 2025. The merit list was released online on the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Candidates can get all official updates from the board at dte.maharashtra.gov.in.
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma 2025 Key Highlights
Students can find the important details related to DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma merit List 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma
|
Board name
|
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
dte.maharashtra.gov.in
|
Result website
|
poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Merit List release date
|
July 2, 2025
|
Status
|
RELEASED
|
Final merit list release date
|
July 7, 2025
How to Download Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2025 Online?
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has released the DTE Polytechnic Merit List today on the official website. Students can check the mentioned steps to download the merit list online:
- Visit the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Merit List 2025’
- Enter your course and institute
- The DHE Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2025 will appear
- Download the document for Counselling purposes
