Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Live

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2025 LIVE: Released at dte.maharashtra.gov.in, Download Provisional List Result Here

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List TODAY: DTE, Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2025 today, July 2, 2025 on the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The official website to get notifications and updates is dte.maharashtra.gov.in.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 2, 2025, 17:22 IST
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2025 releasing today, check LIVE updates here.
DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Merit List 2025 releasing today, check LIVE updates here.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has released the DTE Polytechnic Merit List today, July 2, 2025.
  • The official website to check the Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2025 is poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
  • Eligible candidates can proceed with the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 as directed by the board.

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has released the DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2025 today, July 2, 2025. The merit list was released online on the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Candidates can get all official updates from the board at dte.maharashtra.gov.in.

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma 2025 Key Highlights

Students can find the important details related to DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma merit List 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma

Board name 

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

dte.maharashtra.gov.in

Result website 

poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

State 

Maharashtra 

Merit List release date

July 2, 2025

Status

RELEASED

Final merit list release date

July 7, 2025

How to Download Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2025 Online?

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra has released the DTE Polytechnic Merit List today on the official website. Students can check the mentioned steps to download the merit list online:

  1. Visit the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Merit List 2025’
  3. Enter your course and institute
  4. The DHE Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2025 will appear 
  5. Download the document for Counselling purposes
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Jul 2, 2025, 15:40 IST

    DHE Polytechnic Diploma Important highlights

    Overview 

    Details 

    Exam name

    DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma

    Board name 

    Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra

    Academic year 

    2025-26

    Official website 

    dte.maharashtra.gov.in

    Result website 

    poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

    State 

    Maharashtra 

    Merit List release date

    July 2, 2025

    Final merit list release date

    July 7, 2025
  • Jul 2, 2025, 13:34 IST

    What are some key points to remember?

    Students must keep their application number and login details readily available and ensure all the documents are valid and correctly uploaded on the website. Students are encouraged to visit the official websites to check the status of the merit list release.

  • Jul 2, 2025, 13:08 IST

    Where can I check the Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma Merit List result?

    Studnets can check the DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2025 online on the official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Candidates can also check the official website to get credible updates on the merit list release at dte.maharashtra.gov.in. 

  • Jul 2, 2025, 13:02 IST

    When will DTE Maharashtra release the diploma merit list?

    The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra will release the DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Diploma Merit List 2025 today, July 2, 2025. Students can check the latest updates at dte.maharashtra.gov.in.

Also Read: 

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News