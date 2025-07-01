Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

JAC Class 11th Result 2025 OUT: Download Jharkhand Board 11 Result at jacresults.com, Check Pass Percentage, Other Details Here

[OUT] JAC 11th Result 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Jharkhand Board Class 11 Result 2025 on July 1, 2025 on the official website at jacresults.com. Students will need to enter their Jharkhand Board Class 11 Roll number and roll code to get the results online.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 2, 2025, 10:53 IST
JAC 11th Result 2025 released, check here.
JAC 11th Result 2025 released, check here.
Register for Result Updates

JAC 11th Result 2025 Declared: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Jharkhand Board Class 11 Result 2025 on July 1, 2025. The results are published on the official website at jacresults.com. Candidates will need to enter their JAC 11th Roll number and roll code to check the results online. Students can find official information at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 11th Examination 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the important information related to Jharkhand Board 11th Examination 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Jharkhand Board Class 11 Result 2025

Board name

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

Academic year 

2024-25

Official website 

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Result portal 

jacresults.com

Exam dates 

May 20 - 22, 2025

Exam shifts 

10:45 AM - 12 PM

2 PM - 3:45 PM

Exam mode 

Offline, OMR sheet 

Result date 

July 1, 2025

Result mode 

Online: official website 

Log in credentials 

Roll number

Roll code 

How to check JAC Class 11 Result 2025?

Students will need to visit the official website and follow the given steps to check their JAC Class 11 Result 2025 online:

  1. Visit the official result portal at jacresults.com
  2. On the homepage, click on the link ‘Results of Class XI Annual Examination - 2025’ 
  3. You will be redirected to a new page
  4. In the log in window, enter your roll number and roll code in the respective fields
  5. Solve the captcha code given
  6. Press on ‘Submit’
  7. Your Jharkhand Board 11th Result 2025 will appear 
  8. Check your details and download for future reference

Students must pass in four out of the five subjects, with minimum marks required to pass the internal assessment being 10.

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

Related Stories

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News