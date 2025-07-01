JAC Class 11th Result 2025 OUT: Download Jharkhand Board 11 Result at jacresults.com, Check Pass Percentage, Other Details Here

JAC 11th Result 2025 Declared : The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Jharkhand Board Class 11 Result 2025 on July 1, 2025 . The results are published on the official website at jacresults.com . Candidates will need to enter their JAC 11th Roll number and roll code to check the results online. Students can find official information at jac.jharkhand.gov.in .

How to check JAC Class 11 Result 2025?

Students will need to visit the official website and follow the given steps to check their JAC Class 11 Result 2025 online:

Visit the official result portal at jacresults.com On the homepage, click on the link ‘Results of Class XI Annual Examination - 2025’ You will be redirected to a new page In the log in window, enter your roll number and roll code in the respective fields Solve the captcha code given Press on ‘Submit’ Your Jharkhand Board 11th Result 2025 will appear Check your details and download for future reference

Students must pass in four out of the five subjects, with minimum marks required to pass the internal assessment being 10.

