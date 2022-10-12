DU Admission 2022: Registrations for UG Admissions to close today, Apply at du.ac.in

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University will be closing its Phase 1 and 2 CUET UG Registrations today - October 12, 2022. The registration dares were extended by the candidates who have not yet applied for the admission process. Only those candidates who have qualified the CUET UG 2022 entrance exams and are eligible for admission to undergraduate programmes at DU are eligible to apply for the examinations.

The Delhi University CSAS portal will be open until 5 PM today for students to complete the DU UG Admission applications 2022. Once Phase 1 and 2 of the UG Admission process are completed, Phase 3 of the admission process will commence with the seat allotment process. Candidates will be allotted seats in the various colleges affiliated with the university. Candidates allotted seats will have to complete the admission process based on the allotment list released.

Steps to apply for Delhi University UG Admissions 2022

The Delhi University UG Applications are available on the CSAS portal of the university. To register for the UG Admissions applying candidates must have cleared the CUET UG 2022 exams. Candidates can check the steps given here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the DU official website

Step 2: Click on Admission 2022

Step 3: Click on the CSAS portal

Step 3: Click on the DU Registration link

Step 4: fill in the required details in the admission form and submit the applications

Step 6: Download the printed application and click on the final submission

As per the schedule available, the university will be releasing a simulated list on October 14, 2022 which will be considered as a mock allotment for the students who have applied. The first merit list will be released on October 18, 2022.

