DU Curriculum Changes: Controversial Papers Dropped, Matriarchal Perspectives Added To History Syllabus

DU History Syllabus: According to the media reports, Delhi University’s undergraduate history syllabus removes papers on topics like ‘Brahmanisation’ and inequality and instead includes matriarchal points of view in chapters that used to focus on patriarchy.

DU has removed chapters on “Brahmanisation” from its core history course in the 4th and 5th semesters. Brahmanisation is a term used to describe the shift of society towards Brahminical ideology in ancient India. It is one of the most controversial areas of historical research.

In addition, the unit on inequality, which has been at the centre of growing social unease in India, has been discontinued.

Integration Of Matriarchal Perspectives

Even though these themes have been lost, Delhi University has reintroduced a matriarchal perspective in units that were initially centred around patriarchy. This addition could potentially broaden the scope of the learning experience and encourage students to consider perspectives that have traditionally been seen as outside of the mainstream.

Du South Campus Dean's Perspective on Curriculum Changes

Delhi University’s South Campus Dean Prakash Singh, who was involved in the decision-making process at the time of these modifications, said, “Constructive suggestions are also given -- there is now more diversity and more information”.

"It was a unanimous decision and the changes were reported to academic council way in advance. There is no dissent. Suggestions were given by standing committee as well," he added.

Academic Council's Acceptance And Disagreement

In accordance with the relevant procedures, the modifications were approved by the Academic Council of DU on May 26 and the Executive Council of DU on June 9. However, DU’s decision to include a whole chapter on Veer Savarkar in the syllabus of BA political science in place of references to world-renowned leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi has attracted widespread criticism.

