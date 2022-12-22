DU PG Admission 2022: DU Releases 4th Spot Admission List, Registration Starts Today at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2022: The Delhi University (DU) released the fourth spot-round merit list on December 21, 2022, for admissions to various Postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2022. Registrations have started today for the 4th spot round admission.

Moreover, the eligible candidates are required to check and download the admission list as posted online by the university at admission.uod.ac.in.

The admission list 2022 is available for Postgraduate programme admissions such as MTech, Microwave Electronics, MA East Asian Studies and MA Economics.

DU PG 4th Spot Merit List 2022 - Click Here

DU PG 4th Spot Round Application Link 2022 - Click Here

How To Apply for DU PG 4th Spot Round 2022

Candidates who have names in the fourth spot admission list can fill in the registration form for the same. The online facility of application form is available from today and the last date to apply is December 23 (tomorrow) by 11:59 pm. Here are a few simple steps to register at the online PG admission portal.

Step 1 - Visit the official portal admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2 - Go to the ‘PG Admissions’ section on the homepage

Step 3 - Check the PG merit list for your respective programme

Step 4 - After checking the list, click on the registration link available for PG admission

Step 5 - Login using your credentials such as registered email id and password

Step 6 - Complete the registration form

Step 7 - Pay the required amount of fee

Step 8 - Download the form for future reference

DU PG Fourth Spot Round Schedule 2022

As per the schedule updates on the DU portal, applicants can register themselves between 10 am on December 22 to December 23 up to 11:59 pm. DU PG 2022 admission list is prepared on the basis of DUET scores.

Also, the selected candidates will have to visit the allocated colleges of the University of Delhi within the specified time period. For all those candidates who will apply for the fourth spot round admission, their verification process will be done by DU colleges. The DU-affiliated colleges/ institutes can approve candidates’ admission and verify their candidature from December 22 (10 am) till 5 pm on December 24, 2022.

