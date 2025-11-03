Harmanpreet Kaur Biography: Education, Family Background, Stats and Net Worth

Harmanpreet Kaur is a dynamic all-rounder and the esteemed captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team. Born in Moga, Punjab, she embarked on her cricketing journey from modest beginnings, overcoming numerous challenges to follow her passion. Inspired by her father, a former sportsman, she quickly developed her skills. Harmanpreet made her international debut in 2009. She is famous for her aggressive batting and her ability to hit massive sixes. One of the most memorable moments of her career was scoring an incredible 171 not out against Australia in the 2017 ODI World Cup semi-final. That innings became a turning point for women's cricket in India. She was also the first Indian cricketer to play in an overseas T20 league. She leads by example and holds many records, including being the first Indian woman to score a T20I century. An Arjuna Award recipient, she has inspired countless young girls to take up the sport.

Who is Harmanpreet Kaur? Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar (born March 8, 1989, in Moga, Punjab) is a prominent Indian cricketer and captain of the national women's team. Known for her aggressive, right-handed batting and right-arm off-break bowling, she is considered one of India's most explosive batters. Her leadership and performances have been crucial in elevating women's cricket. Education She completed her early education at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya in Jalandhar. Her formal cricket training began after she enrolled at the Gian Jyoti School Academy, about 30 km from her residence. She claims to have completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in distance learning from Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCS) between 2009 and 2011, though the degree later became the subject of controversy. Career Highlights:

Captain of the Indian women's national team.

Scored a legendary 171* off 115 balls against Australia in the 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final.

First Indian cricketer to sign for an overseas T20 league (Sydney Thunder in the WBBL, 2016).

First Indian woman to score a T20I century.

Led the Mumbai Indians to win the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) title in 2023.

Awarded the Arjuna Award (2017). Personal Life Born: March 8, 1989, in Moga, Punjab, India.

Parents: Harmandar Singh Bhullar (father, former sportsman) and Satwinder Kaur (mother).

Sibling: She has a younger sister, Hemjeet Kaur.

Occupation/Prior Employment: She previously worked for the Indian Railways as an Office Superintendent and was later offered the rank of Deputy Superintendent (DSP) in the Punjab Police (a rank she was later demoted from due to the aforementioned degree controversy).

Inspiration: She idolises former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag.

Harmanpreet Singh Net Worth Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team, has an estimated net worth generally reported in the range of ₹24 crore to ₹25 crore (approximately $3 million USD). It is estimated that her net worth is around ₹25 crore as of the financial year 2024-2025. Her earnings are primarily derived from her BCCI Grade A central contract (₹50 lakh annually plus match fees), her Women's Premier League (WPL) salary of ₹1.80 crore per season as captain of the Mumbai Indians, and numerous brand endorsements. Harmanpreet Kaur Stats Harmanpreet Kaur's career batting averages across the three international formats are as follows: Format Span Matches Innings Not Outs Runs Highest Score 100s 50s Test 2014−2024 6 9 1 200 69 0 1 ODI 2009−2025 161 140 21 4409 171* 7 22 T20I 2009−2025 182 162 35 3654 103 1 14