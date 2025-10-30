8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: How Much Salary Hike For Central Govt Employees? Check Fitment Factor, Pay Matrix & Allowances Here

8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: The 8th Pay Commission has provided the terms of reference (TOR) to the Union Cabinet which has been approved now. The Commission will now prepare a detailed report on the salary hikes, pensions, allowances, pay matrix for the Central government employees. The Commission consists of a panel headed by a Chairperson and two other members. The 8th Pay Commission will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, with one part-time member, and one member-secretary. The Commission is expected to submit its report within 12-18 months and its implementation is expected to be applied from January 2026 onwards as per the Union Minister. Previously, the 7th Pay Commission was implemented in 2016.
What is the 8th Pay Commission?
The Union Government forms the Central Pay Commission every 10 years to review the pay structure of its employees. Till date, seven Central Pay Commissions have been formed. The last one was formed in 2014 and its recommendations were implemented from January 2016 onwards. The 8th Pay Commission has now recommended its TOR to the Union Cabinet which has also been accepted. Now the Commission is going to submit its detailed report about the findings regarding the pay structure, pay matrix, etc. It is a kind of review of the previous Commission’s reports with some additional factors considering inflation type factors.
8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor
The fitment factor is a core multiplier used by Pay Commissions to revise the basic pay of employees. The 7th Pay Commission has suggested the fitment factor to be 2.57. As per some reports, the fitment factor to be suggested by the 8th Pay Commission is expected to be between 1.83 to 2.86. The new basic pay is calculated as:
Revised Basic Pay = Current Basic Pay × Fitment Factor
8th Pay Commission Panel Composition
The 8th Pay Commission consists of a total of 3 members. The Panel consists of a Chairperson, one part-time member, and a member-secretary. The composition of the 8th Pay Commission is as follows:
-
Chairperson: Former Supreme Court judge Ranajana Prakash Desai
-
One Part-time member: Pulak Ghosh
-
Member-Secretary: Pankaj Jain
When will the 8th Pay Commission be implemented?
As per the reports, the 8th Pay Commission will get 12-18 months time to prepare a detailed report and the recommendations will be implemented from January 2026 onwards. The 7th Pay Commission was formulated in February 2014, and it was implemented from January 01, 2016.
How much Salary will increase in the 8th Pay Commission?
According to some reports, the Central government employees can expect a salary hike of up to ₹19,000 per month. The employees as well as the pensioners will benefit from the hike in salary. There will also be an increase in the allowances and other things.
