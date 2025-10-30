8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: How Much Salary Hike For Central Govt Employees? Check Fitment Factor, Pay Matrix & Allowances Here

8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: The 8th Pay Commission has provided the terms of reference (TOR) to the Union Cabinet which has been approved now. The Commission will now prepare a detailed report on the salary hikes, pensions, allowances, pay matrix for the Central government employees. The Commission consists of a panel headed by a Chairperson and two other members. The 8th Pay Commission will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, with one part-time member, and one member-secretary. The Commission is expected to submit its report within 12-18 months and its implementation is expected to be applied from January 2026 onwards as per the Union Minister. Previously, the 7th Pay Commission was implemented in 2016.

What is the 8th Pay Commission?

The Union Government forms the Central Pay Commission every 10 years to review the pay structure of its employees. Till date, seven Central Pay Commissions have been formed. The last one was formed in 2014 and its recommendations were implemented from January 2016 onwards. The 8th Pay Commission has now recommended its TOR to the Union Cabinet which has also been accepted. Now the Commission is going to submit its detailed report about the findings regarding the pay structure, pay matrix, etc. It is a kind of review of the previous Commission’s reports with some additional factors considering inflation type factors.