DU UG Admission 2023: Seats Offered To Over 65,000 Students After Third Allotment, Check Details Here

Delhi University Third Round Admission 2023: Delhi University is conducting admissions to the undergraduate programmes. The university announced the third merit list for UG admissions on August 22, 2023. According to recent updates, 65,937 students have secured seats in the university-affiliated colleges until now. The last date for candidates to accept the allotted seats under the third round of admission was August 24, 2023,

Close to 24,278 students were allotted seats in the third round of admissions out of which 17,284 students accepted the allotted seats. Based on the numbers available, the verification of applications was conducted by colleges based on which 12,750 students were granted admission.

Delhi University has already commenced the classes for undergraduate students on August 16, 2023. This year the university conducted the admissions for the undergraduate programmes through the CUET UG scores.

Following the third round of admission, based on the availability of the number of vacant seats, the university will be announcing the schedule for the spot allotment round. Candidates will be notified of the spot allotment round soon. those students who were unable to secure a seat in the previous rounds of admissions will be eligible to participate in the spot admission round. Spot admissions will be conducted for students under all the categories depending on the seats vacant in each colleges for the specific courses.

DU Launches New MBA Analytics Programme

Delhi University will soon be launching the MBA analytics programme. with a total of 76 seats available, the executive council of Delhi University voted for the launch of the programme. The course is being offered by the Department of Commerce, Delhi University.

