FET 2022 Result To be Declared by March 7, Know Selection Criteria Here

FET 2022 Result Date: As per the latest updates, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the result of the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) by March 7, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check out the result on the official website i.e.natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the FET 2022 Result.

Previously, the authorities were to announce the FET 2022 result on February 28, 2023. However, the authorities postponed the result date. The FET 2022 exam was conducted on February 10, 2023. Examinees can check out the steps to download the scorecard here.

How to Download FET 2022 Result?

NBEMS will declare the FET 2022 result by March 7, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can check out the result by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Now, choose FET from the examination section

Step 3: Click on the FET 2022 result link

Step 4: Log in with registered credentials

Step 5: The FET 2022 result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the scorecard

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

What is Selection Criteria for FET 2022?

Selection to the fellowship programme is based on an entrance test and admission to the courses will be through centralized merit-based counselling. The trainee will go through a structured training programme, maintain a performance record book and undergo an examination at the end of the training.

On successfully qualifying for the Fellowship Exit Examination, students will be awarded Fellow of National Board (FNB)/Fellow of National Board - Post Doctoral (FNB-PD) at the annual convocation of NBEMS.

Also Read: ICAI CA May June 2023 Application Correction Window To Open Tomorrow, Check Last Date Here