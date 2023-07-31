FMGE 2023 Result to Declare by August 30; Pass Certificate, Re-evaluation Details Here

FMGE 2023 Result: Foreign Medical Graduates Examination, FMGE 2023 exam has been concluded. The test is held for candidates having medical qualifications awarded by institutes abroad to get provisional or permanent registration with the Medical Council of India (MCI). As per the information bulletin, the FMGE 2023 result is likely to be declared by August 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, candidates can challenge technical errors (if any) with supportive medical literature within 5 days after the conduction of the exam. “No claims made beyond 5 days of conduct of examination shall be entertained under any circumstances. No claims pertaining to the difficulty level of a question shall be entertained,” the NBEMS official website read. Candidates will be able to challenge the FMGE question paper by logging in through the candidate portal using registered email ID.”

How to Check FMGE 2023 Result?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the result by following the below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Go to the examinations tab and select FMGE

Step 3: Now, click on the result tab

Step 4: Enter the login information and submit

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference

FMGE 2023 Result: Can I Apply for Re-evaluation- Re-checking?

No, candidates must note that there will be no re-evaluation/rechecking or re-totaling. Requests for re-evaluation/re-totaling shall not be entertained.

What After Declaration of FMGE 2023 Results?

After the announcement of the results, the qualified candidates are required to attend “in-person” verification of credentials including finger biometrics and Face ID. The schedule for distribution of FMGE PASS certificates shall be published on the NBEMS website after the declaration of the result. The details of documents to be brought for “in-person” verification shall be provided in the entry slip for PASS certificate collection.

The qualified candidates shall be issued pass certificates after in-person document and identity verification tentatively within four weeks of declaration of results, however, due to unforeseen circumstances, this period may vary.

