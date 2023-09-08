G-20 Slogan Writing Competition Registrations Underway; Apply at mygov.in

G-20 Summit: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the commencement of the G20 Slogan Writing Competition. The official website of the Indian government states, "The Government of India is committed to strengthening ties with all major powers and the developing nations of the world, creating pathways and mutually beneficial shared."

Candidates are advised to go through the guidelines for the G-20 slog writing competition before their submissions. They can get the direct link to apply for the competition below.

G-20 Slog Writing Competition: Last Date to Apply

Interested candidates must submit their applications by September 15, 2023. Participants from the G20 Slogan Writing Competition will get an opportunity to be featured on MYGov and NCERT websites.

NCERT informed “Participate in the Slogan Writing Competition and enhance your knowledge about the G20 Leaders' Summit. Tap into your creativity and get a chance to be featured on MYGov & NCERT websites,” through its official Twitter handle.

“The G20 focuses on strengthening multilateral economic relations among developed and developing countries of the world,” the official post reads.

G-20 Slogan Writing Competition: Main Objectives

Check out the list of main objectives for organising this competition below:

Create awareness among children of the background of the G-20 summit. Promote an understanding of the relevance of the focus areas. Develop knowledge among them about the importance of the summit. Encourage children to creatively express their ideas on G-20, in shaping a better global order.

Candidates are required to get in touch with the official website: https://www.mygov.in/task/slogan-writing-competition-g20-summit/ for more information.

