GAT B 2023 Exam Date Postponed, Check Revised Schedule Here

GAT B 2023 Exam Date Postponed: According to the latest updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the exam dates for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET). Earlier, the exams were scheduled for April 23, 2023, but now, the date has been deferred to May 13, 2023. Candidates can check out the official notification at nta.ac.in.

In consultation with Regional Centre for Biotechnology, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) / Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) for 13 May 2023.

Moreover, the dates of downloading of city intimation slip and admit cards indicating roll number and centre of examination will be displayed shortly before the conduct of the examination on the official websites of NTA nta.ac.in and DBT dbt.nta.ac.in.

GAT B/BET 2023 Exam Postponement Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

GAT B 2023 Exam Date

Particulars Dates Time Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) May 13, 2023, 09:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) May 13, 2023, 03:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M

The notice further reads, “The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the above websites for latest updates. For any queries/clarifications, candidates can call 011-40759000 or write to NTA at: dbt@nta.ac.in.”

About GAT B/BET 2023 Exam

The Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT-B) & Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is an annual entrance exam held throughout India to give admission to various degrees in the subject of biotechnology. The candidates who pass the GAT-B and BET 2023 exams will be chosen for the junior research fellowship.

