  1. Home
  2. News
  3. GAT B 2023 Exam Date Postponed, Check Revised Schedule Here

GAT B 2023 Exam Date Postponed, Check Revised Schedule Here

GAT B 2023 exam date has been postponed. Along with this, BET 2023 exam date has also been deferred. The exams will now be conducted on May 13, 2023. Check details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 18, 2023 13:49 IST
GAT B 2023 Exam Date Postponed
GAT B 2023 Exam Date Postponed

GAT B 2023 Exam Date Postponed: According to the latest updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the exam dates for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET). Earlier, the exams were scheduled for April 23, 2023, but now, the date has been deferred to May 13, 2023. Candidates can check out the official notification at nta.ac.in.

In consultation with Regional Centre for Biotechnology, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B) / Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) for 13 May 2023.

Moreover, the dates of downloading of city intimation slip and admit cards indicating roll number and centre of examination will be displayed shortly before the conduct of the examination on the official websites of NTA nta.ac.in and DBT dbt.nta.ac.in.

GAT B/BET 2023 Exam Postponement Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

GAT B 2023 Exam Date

Particulars

Dates

Time

Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)

May 13, 2023,

09:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M

Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 

May 13, 2023,

03:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M

The notice further reads, “The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the above websites for latest updates. For any queries/clarifications, candidates can call 011-40759000 or write to NTA at: dbt@nta.ac.in.”

About GAT B/BET 2023 Exam

The Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT-B) & Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is an annual entrance exam held throughout India to give admission to various degrees in the subject of biotechnology. The candidates who pass the GAT-B and BET 2023 exams will be chosen for the junior research fellowship.

Also Read: CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023 Release Date Postponed, Check Exam Schedule Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023