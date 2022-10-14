GATE 2023: Last Date to Register with Late Fee, Apply at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Registrations: The registration window for students to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 with a late fee will be closing today. Candidates who have not yet completed the registrations for the GATE 2023 exams can visit the official website to complete the registration process.

GATE 2023 Registration link is available on the official website. To apply for the GATE 2023 entrance exams candidates need to complete the registrations through the link available online following which they can submit the application form and application fee.

GATE 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the link given here to complete the GATE 2023 Registrations through the direct link provided here.

GATE 2023 Registration - Click Here

GATE 2023 Registration process

The GATE 2023 registration and application process is conducted online. To apply for the entrance exams students are required to visit the official website and register through the link given. Follow the steps given here to complete the GATE 2023 Registration process.

Steo 1: Visit the GATE 2022 Official website

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the ‘New Registration’ link

Step 4: Login using the credentials required

Step 5: Enter the details in the GATE 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload all required documents in the link given

Step 7: Submit the application form

Candidates must note that this is the registration process with a late fee. Candidates applying can check the application fee and related details below.

