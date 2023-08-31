GATE 2024 Registration Begins at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Check Schedule, Fee Details, Number of Papers, and conducting IIT

GATE 2024 Registration: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2024 registration begins today: August 31, 2023. Eligible candidates can register on the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in. This year Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will be conducting the exam. Graduate final-year students can also apply for the exam.
According to the official schedule, the GATE 2024 exam will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, & 11, 2024 for 30 papers for granting admission to the MTech programme provided by IITs. IISc Bangalore has increased the number of GATE papers to 30. Candidates can check out this article for information on schedule, application fee, and number of papers.
|
GATE 2024 Registration Link
|
Click Here
GATE 2024 Exam Schedule
Candidates can check out the entire schedule below:
|
Day; Date
|
Time (IST)
|
Test Papers
|
Saturday; February 3, 2024
|
9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)
|
Announced Soon
|
Sunday; February 4, 2024
|
9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)
|
Announced Soon
|
Saturday; February 10, 2024
|
9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)
|
Announced Soon
|
Sunday; February 11, 2024
|
9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)
2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)
|
Announced Soon
GATE 2023: Check Application Fee Here
Candidates can check out the GATE 2024 registration fee below:
|
Category
|
Regular Period
(24th Aug to 29th Sept 2023)
|
During the Extended Period
(30th Sept to 13th Oct 2023)
|
Female candidates/SC/ST/PwD
(per test paper)
|
Rs. 900
|
Rs.1400
|
All other candidates including foreign nationals
(per test paper)
|
Rs.1800
|
Rs. 2300
GATE 2024 Test Papers
This year, there will be 30 papers mentioned below.
|
Aerospace Engineering
|
Agricultural Engineering
|
Architecture and Planning
|
Biomedical Engineering
|
Biotechnology
|
Civil Engineering
|
Chemical Engineering
|
Computer Science and Information Technology
|
Chemistry
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
Electrical Engineering
|
Environmental Science & Engineering
|
Ecology and Evolution
|
Geomatics Engineering
|
Geology and Geophysics
|
Instrumentation Engineering
|
Mathematics
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Mining Engineering
|
Metallurgical Engineering
|
Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering
|
Petroleum Engineering
|
Physics
|
Production and Industrial Engineering
|
Statistics
|
Textile Engineering and Fibre Science
|
Engineering Sciences
|
Humanities & Social Sciences
|
Life Sciences
