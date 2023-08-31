GATE 2024 Registration Begins at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Check Schedule, Fee Details, Number of Papers, and conducting IIT

GATE 2024 Registration: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2024 registration begins today: August 31, 2023. Eligible candidates can register on the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in. This year Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will be conducting the exam. Graduate final-year students can also apply for the exam.

According to the official schedule, the GATE 2024 exam will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, & 11, 2024 for 30 papers for granting admission to the MTech programme provided by IITs. IISc Bangalore has increased the number of GATE papers to 30. Candidates can check out this article for information on schedule, application fee, and number of papers.

GATE 2024 Exam Schedule

Candidates can check out the entire schedule below:

Day; Date Time (IST) Test Papers Saturday; February 3, 2024 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) Announced Soon Sunday; February 4, 2024 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) Announced Soon



Saturday; February 10, 2024 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) Announced Soon Sunday; February 11, 2024 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) Announced Soon

GATE 2023: Check Application Fee Here

Candidates can check out the GATE 2024 registration fee below:

Category Regular Period (24th Aug to 29th Sept 2023) During the Extended Period (30th Sept to 13th Oct 2023) Female candidates/SC/ST/PwD (per test paper) Rs. 900 Rs.1400 All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper) Rs.1800 Rs. 2300

GATE 2024 Test Papers

This year, there will be 30 papers mentioned below.

Aerospace Engineering Agricultural Engineering Architecture and Planning Biomedical Engineering Biotechnology Civil Engineering Chemical Engineering Computer Science and Information Technology Chemistry Electronics and Communication Engineering Electrical Engineering Environmental Science & Engineering Ecology and Evolution Geomatics Engineering Geology and Geophysics Instrumentation Engineering Mathematics Mechanical Engineering Mining Engineering Metallurgical Engineering Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering Petroleum Engineering Physics Production and Industrial Engineering Statistics Textile Engineering and Fibre Science Engineering Sciences Humanities & Social Sciences Life Sciences

