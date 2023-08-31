GATE 2024 Registration Begins at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Check Schedule, Fee Details, Number of Papers, and conducting IIT

  1. Home
GATE 2024 registrations have started today: August 31, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Check the exam schedule, papers, and application fee here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 31, 2023 07:42 IST
GATE 2024 Exam Registration Begins
GATE 2024 Exam Registration Begins

GATE 2024 Registration: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2024 registration begins today: August 31, 2023. Eligible candidates can register on the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in. This year Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will be conducting the exam. Graduate final-year students can also apply for the exam. 

According to the official schedule, the GATE 2024 exam will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, & 11, 2024 for 30 papers for granting admission to the MTech programme provided by IITs. IISc Bangalore has increased the number of GATE papers to 30. Candidates can check out this article for information on schedule, application fee, and number of papers. 

GATE 2024 Registration Link

Click Here

GATE 2024 Exam Schedule

Candidates can check out the entire schedule below:

Day; Date

Time (IST)

Test Papers

Saturday; February 3, 2024

9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)

Announced Soon

Sunday; February 4, 2024

9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)

Announced Soon

Saturday; February 10, 2024

9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)

Announced Soon

Sunday; February 11, 2024

9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN)

2:30 pm to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN)

Announced Soon

GATE 2023: Check Application Fee Here

Candidates can check out the GATE 2024 registration fee below:

Category

Regular Period

(24th Aug to 29th Sept 2023)

During the Extended Period

(30th Sept to 13th Oct 2023)

Female candidates/SC/ST/PwD

(per test paper)

Rs. 900

Rs.1400

All other candidates including foreign nationals

(per test paper)

Rs.1800

Rs. 2300

GATE 2024 Test Papers

This year, there will be 30 papers mentioned below.

Aerospace Engineering

Agricultural Engineering

Architecture and Planning

Biomedical Engineering

Biotechnology

Civil Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Computer Science and Information Technology

Chemistry

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Environmental Science & Engineering

Ecology and Evolution

Geomatics Engineering

Geology and Geophysics

Instrumentation Engineering

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Mining Engineering

Metallurgical Engineering

Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering

Petroleum Engineering

Physics

Production and Industrial Engineering

Statistics

Textile Engineering and Fibre Science

Engineering Sciences

Humanities & Social Sciences

Life Sciences

Also Read: GATE Application Form 2024 Out, Check List of Required Documents And Direct Link to Apply Here
