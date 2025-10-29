GATE 2026: Application Correction Link OUT at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Details to Edit

GATE 2026 Application Correction Form: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has started the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 application form correction window. Candidates will be able to edit and rectify their details including name, date of birth, exam city, paper choice, and category. Students will need to visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in to make changes and pay the required fee till November 3, 2025.

GATE 2026 Application Corrections Fee Structure

Changes in details such as information of parents or guardians, correspondence address, college name and location, roll number, or qualifying degree will not require any fee. Candidates will be able to make changes in the following categories by paying the following fee as per the category respectively: