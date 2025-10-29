RRB JE Notification 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

GATE 2026: Application Correction Link OUT at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Details to Edit

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 29, 2025, 15:36 IST

IIT Guwahati has opened the GATE 2026 application correction window, allowing candidates to edit details like name, date of birth, exam city, paper choice, and category. Changes can be made on gate2026.iitg.ac.in until November 3, 2025 by paying the required fee.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
IIT Guwahati has opened the GATE 2026 application correction window.
IIT Guwahati has opened the GATE 2026 application correction window.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • IIT Guwahati has opened the GATE 2026 application correction window.
  • Candidates can edit details such as name, date of birth, exam city, paper choice, and category.
  • Changes can be made on gate2026.iitg.ac.in until November 3, 2025, by paying the required fee.

GATE 2026 Application Correction Form: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has started the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 application form correction window. Candidates will be able to edit and rectify their details including name, date of birth, exam city, paper choice, and category. Students will need to visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in to make changes and pay the required fee till November 3, 2025. 

GATE 2026 Application Corrections Fee Structure

Changes in details such as information of parents or guardians, correspondence address, college name and location, roll number, or qualifying degree will not require any fee. Candidates will be able to make changes in the following categories by paying the following fee as per the category respectively:

Category change

Fee

Name/Date of Birth/Exam City/Exam Paper

INR 500

Gender to Female

INR 500

Gender from Female to any other gender (SC/ST/PwD candidates)

INR 500

Gender from Female to any other gender (All other candidates)

INR 1500

Category to SC/ST

INR 500

Category from SC/ST to any other category (SC/ST/PwD candidates)

INR 500

Category from SC/ST to any other category (All other candidates)

INR 1500

Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic (SC/ST/PwD candidates)

INR 500

Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic (All other candidates)

INR 1500

Other category modifications

INR 500

How to make corrections in GATE 2026 Application?

Candidates who want to edit their GATE 2026 application details will need to follow the mentioned steps to do so:

  1. Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  2. Click on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) link 
  3. Enter your Enrolment ID and Password
  4. In the user dashboard, click on the link ‘Application Form Correction/Edit Application'
  5. Carefully check your corrections from the following categories: name, date of birth, exam city, gender, category, or paper choice
  6. Edit the changes by following the official GATE 2026 guidelines
  7. Upload supporting documents are required
  8. Pay the online application correction fee via debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking
  9. Preview the updated form and download the confirmation receipt for future reference

DIRECT LINK -GATE 2026 Application Form Correction

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more. 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News