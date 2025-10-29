GATE 2026: Application Correction Link OUT at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Details to Edit

Key Points
- IIT Guwahati has opened the GATE 2026 application correction window.
- Candidates can edit details such as name, date of birth, exam city, paper choice, and category.
- Changes can be made on gate2026.iitg.ac.in until November 3, 2025, by paying the required fee.
GATE 2026 Application Correction Form: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has started the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 application form correction window. Candidates will be able to edit and rectify their details including name, date of birth, exam city, paper choice, and category. Students will need to visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in to make changes and pay the required fee till November 3, 2025.
GATE 2026 Application Corrections Fee Structure
Changes in details such as information of parents or guardians, correspondence address, college name and location, roll number, or qualifying degree will not require any fee. Candidates will be able to make changes in the following categories by paying the following fee as per the category respectively:
|
Category change
|
Fee
|
Name/Date of Birth/Exam City/Exam Paper
|
INR 500
|
Gender to Female
|
INR 500
|
Gender from Female to any other gender (SC/ST/PwD candidates)
|
INR 500
|
Gender from Female to any other gender (All other candidates)
|
INR 1500
|
Category to SC/ST
|
INR 500
|
Category from SC/ST to any other category (SC/ST/PwD candidates)
|
INR 500
|
Category from SC/ST to any other category (All other candidates)
|
INR 1500
|
Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic (SC/ST/PwD candidates)
|
INR 500
|
Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic (All other candidates)
|
INR 1500
|
Other category modifications
|
INR 500
How to make corrections in GATE 2026 Application?
Candidates who want to edit their GATE 2026 application details will need to follow the mentioned steps to do so:
- Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- Click on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) link
- Enter your Enrolment ID and Password
- In the user dashboard, click on the link ‘Application Form Correction/Edit Application'
- Carefully check your corrections from the following categories: name, date of birth, exam city, gender, category, or paper choice
- Edit the changes by following the official GATE 2026 guidelines
- Upload supporting documents are required
- Pay the online application correction fee via debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking
- Preview the updated form and download the confirmation receipt for future reference
DIRECT LINK -GATE 2026 Application Form Correction
Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation