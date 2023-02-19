GATE Answer Key 2023 to be out at gate.iitk.ac.in, Check steps to download answer key PDF

GATE Answer Key 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 provisional answer key on - February 21 (Tuesday). Candidates can check the official GATE answer key 2023 at gate.iitk.ac.in. They will be able to download the provisional GATE answer key without using any login credentials.

The provisional GATE 2023 answer key will include the correct answers to the questions that were asked in the entrance exam. With the help of GATE answer key 2023, candidates can analyse their overall performance and calculate the probable scores. Also, candidates will be given the provision to raise objections against the GATE answer key 2023.

GATE 2023 Dates

Events Dates Provisional GATE answer key February 21, 2023 Challenging of GATE answer key February 22 to 25, 2023 Final GATE Answer Key To be notified GATE Result March 16, 2023

Where To Download GATE Answer Key 2023?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will release the provisional answer key of GATE in online mode. Candidates can get the GATE answer key 2023 only at the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Also, the official GATE 2023 answer key will be available in the form of pdf. Candidates are not required to use any login credentials to download the GATE answer key.

How To Download GATE Answer Key 2023?

IIT Kanpur will release the GATE 2023 answer key on February 21. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download official GATE answer key 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of GATE 2023 IIT Kanpur - gate.iitk.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and look for provisional GATE answer key link.

3rd Step - Now, click on the respective subject link to download GATE answer key.

4th Step - The subject-wise GATE answer key will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Download GATE answer key and calculate the probable scores.

Will IIT Kanpur Provide the Provision To Raise Objections Against GATE Answer Key 2023?

Yes. As per the dates mentioned on the official website, IIT Kanpur will give the opportunity to raise objections against provisional GATE 2023 answer key. The objection window will be available from February 22 to 25, 2023. To raise objections against the provisional GATE answer key, candidates have to use their login credentials - enrollment id and password.

The authorities will consider the challenge raised by candidates and later release the final GATE answer key 2023. However, the date for the release of GATE final answer key 2023 has not been announced yet. Based on that, GATE result 2023 will be declared.

