JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023 for Session 1 Soon, Check BArch, BPlanning Marking Scheme Here

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result of JEE Main paper 2 session 1 soon. As of now, there has been no official update regarding the announcement of JEE Main paper 2 result 2023. Over 46,000 candidates are awaiting for JEE Main BArch and BPlanning result 2023 for session 1. Once available, they can check their JEE Main result 2023 for paper 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

They will have to use their login credentials - application number and date of birth to check JEE Main 2023 paper 2 result for session 1. As per the updates, the JEE Main paper 2 was conducted for a total of 400 marks and had three sections in the question paper. Earlier, NTA has already released the JEE Main results 2023 for the BTech (Paper 1).

How To Calculate JEE Main Paper 2 Scores By Using BArch, BPlanning Marking Scheme?

It is expected that, NTA will announce the JEE Main BArch, BPlanning result 2023 for paper 2 anytime soon now. In order to calculate the scores, the officials will follow the marking scheme of JEE Main paper 2. Check below the JEE Main BArch, BPlanning marking scheme.

As per the marking scheme of JEE Main paper 2, for MCQs, four marks will be allotted to each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. For the questions with numerical value answers, four marks will be given for each correct answer and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers. There was also a drawing test in which 2 questions were asked. They will be evaluated out of 100 marks.

How To Check JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023 for Session 1?

To check as well as download the JEE Main BArch, BPlanning result 2023 for Session 1, candidates will have to visit the official website. NTA will not send any JEE Main paper 2 result via mail or SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to know how to check JEE Main paper 2 scores -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, go to the link - Results for JEE MAIN (2023): Paper 2 - BArch/ BPlan.

3rd Step - Click on the result link.

4th Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Now, enter application number and date of birth.

6th Step - The JEE Main paper 2 session 1 result will appear on the screen.

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023 Tie-Breaking Policy

In case of two or more candidates secures equal JEE Main marks in paper 2, the officials will follow the below-mentioned method to resolve the tie -

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by

NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by

NTA score in Drawing Test/Planning Based Questions, followed by

Candidates with less number of negative responses, followed by

Candidates older in age

