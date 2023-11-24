GATE Correction Window 2024 Closes Today; Know How to Make Changes Here

GATE Correction Window 2024: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE correction window will be closed today: November 24, 2023. Applicants who wish to make changes to the application form can visit the official website of GATE: gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Candidates are advised to make corrections by today only as no extensions may be provided.

According to the GATE 2024 schedule, the admit card download link will be available on January 3, 2024. The examinations are scheduled to be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. GATE 2024 will comprise a total of 30 test papers and sectional papers.

Candidates can appear in one or two test papers from the allowed 2 paper combinations. GATE 2024 scores will be valid for up to 3 years from the date of result declaration.

GATE Correction Window 2024- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to make changes is given below:

GATE Correction Window 2024 Link CLICK HERE

How to Make Corrections in GATE 2024 Application Form?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the correction/application login window

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 4: Make the necessary changes

Step 5: Review once and submit the form

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

GATE 2024 Application Correction Fee

The processing fee for doing modifications is Rs 500. If the candidates wish to change their gender from female to any other or there is a change of category from SC/ST to any other and PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic, then the fee is Rs 1400.

