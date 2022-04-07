Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    GCET 2022 Revised Exam Date Released, Check New Goa CET Dates Here

    GCET 2022 will be conducted on 27th and 28th June as per the revised date. The application form of GCET 2022 will be released soon. Know updates here 

    Created On: Apr 7, 2022 16:49 IST
    Modified on: Apr 7, 2022 16:50 IST
    GCET 2022 Revised Exam Date

    GCET 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa has released the revised Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 exam date. As per the revised dates, the Goa CET 2022 will now be held on 27th and 28th June. However, the authorities have also notified that the GCET dates are tentative. They stated that the dates will be confirmed only 10 days prior to the exam. 

    Notice Released by Officials 

    “Goa Common Entrance Test GCET-2022, earlier scheduled to be conducted on 11th and 12th May, 2022 is deferred and shall be conducted on June 27 and 28, 2022”, said DTE Goa in official notification. The Goa CET 2022 notice also informed that the procedure and schedule of acceptance of application forms for GCET 2022 shall be duly notified on the DTE website. The GCET 2022 website is dte.goa.gov.in.

    GCET Old Dates 2022 

    Earlier, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has decided to conduct the Goa CET 2022 on 11th and 12th May 2022. However, it has been postponed. The authorities have announced the exam dates but the dates shall be confirmed only 10 days prior to the exam. 

    GCET Application Form 2022 

    The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) is expected to soon release the Goa CET 2022 form in online mode. The application process of GCET 2022 includes - registration, filling application form, uploading documents and payment of the fee. After, the submission, they must take a print out of the same for future references. 

    spirants should note that all details mentioned in the GCET 2022 online form should be valid and correct. Moreover, to avoid any last-minute problems while filling out the GCET application forms 2022, they should keep the following documents ready - passport-sized photograph, signature, class 10th and 12th marksheet, category certificate and residence certificate. 

    About Goa CET 

    The Directorate of Technical Education Goa conducts GCET for admissions to professional degree courses in engineering and pharmacy at participating colleges in Goa. The GCET exam 2022 will be conducted as a pen and paper-based test for the duration of two hours. DTE also conducts counselling for admission to architecture courses based on NATA scores and medical courses based on NEET UG scores.

